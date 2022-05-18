A week ago, I found myself a little short on material for this obscure little corner of West Virginia’s oldest newspaper.
However, fate — if you want to call it that — has a way of filling these gaps. On the morning of May 13, I was headed out on my tractor repair route. A stop was planned at Solenburger Hardware, then on to a job on Route 7 in Clarke County. After taking Poorhouse Road from US 50 to Route 522 at the north end of Winchester, I hit 3 of the traffic lights green but had to stop for the 4th. I shifted the 4speed truck transmission to neutral and waited for the light to change.
We who mess with old trucks dread the time when “the big breakdown” will occur and pray that it will happen on a country road with a helpful farmer and used parts in the fencerows. A busy intersection in town is the worst scenario other than astride railroad tracks or a drawbridge. However, it makes little sense to worry about what, in many old truck enthusiasts’ lifetimes, never happen.”
In my case, though, it may have paid off. Perhaps continuously running all these scenarios past myself had conditioned me not to panic as the clutch failed to disengage, leaving me unable to get the transmission back into gear to proceed through the intersection.
Winchester, Va., is a friendly town. Though there will always be a few ignorant horn leaners, most Winchester drivers are polite and even helpful. Fortunately, the horn leaners must all have been attending a pantswetter’s convention somewhere that day, leaving only the courteous well-wishers on the road. I coasted to the shoulder and shut the engine off, which allowed me to shift into low gear.
I waited for a cop to help with traffic, but none arrived.
I would feel silly calling 911. After taking a few minutes to study the traffic flow, I engaged the starter, which caused the truck to creep along to the Sheetz parking lot. The engine started and I was able to drive in low gear only. If I stopped, the engine would stall. The truck and I orbited the store looking for the best place to park while we think this thing over.
Scattered just about everywhere between Romney and Middleburg are the homes of customers, readers, friends and relatives in easy truck limping distance. I ran through my mental list. The nearest was Antique Power reader Ryland “Pete” Carper on Fox Drive. I had featured his restored John Deere in a past issue.
I anticipated a massive down and dirty teardown of the truck in order to access the broken clutch. Pete keeps his place in immaculate shape. Even the sticks of wood in the woodpile are of uniform size. Somehow, he manages to do expert tractor restorations without leaving oil stains on the driveway or garage floor. The garage also serves as an antique tool and tractor museum. Pete would probably be glad to help me out, but if the job wore on into a lengthy hunt for parts, things could become awkward — or maybe Pete would restore my truck to match the decor.
I decided that daughter Emily’s back lot on the north side of Old Town Winchester might be my best bet. I called and left a voicemail asking permission, then planned my strategy of limping the truck through 2 traffic lights, a construction site and busy traffic. She soon returned my call and told me to wait, and she would come out to the Sheetz parking lot so we could further discuss the matter.
As I waited, a Mr. Thomas Jefferson appeared at my truck window to inform me that he was in radio contact with space aliens and that he could put in a good word for me. I thanked him, and he then moved on to his day’s encampment under a nearby mimosa tree and delivered an animated speech to no one in particular. Maybe this wasn’t the best corner of the parking lot after all.
Emily soon talked me out of my plan. A punch of a button on her phone brought a rollback truck from Minnick’s Garage and Towing. The driver was all business until he spotted Emily. She and her aged Jeep Cherokee had been among his best customers. After loading the Old Black Truck, we proceeded to Emily’s with Emily following in her new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, the Cherokee’s replacement.
After comparing notes on Emily’s Jeep adventures, the driver and I lapsed into a serious and enlightening conversation on the advantages of towing over limping. “This way, you won’t get points on your license or your insurance premiums increased.”
Very astute, I thought, and told him that I really hadn’t considered the matter from that angle. Many other insightful and helpful thoughts followed — all from a perspective that I really hadn’t considered. Some of these ideas took considerable thought on my part in order to make application. After my latest reply, he informed me that he had been talking on his bluetooth for the past few minutes.
The back lot of the 19th Century house, 2 doors down the street from Emily’s is owned by a member of the Adams family of the Adams/Nelson real estate and investment firm. The lots adjoin behind the old houses. Next to the Stars and Stripes, a Canadian flag flies from the front porch in memory of the late Fern Adams, a Canadian. A flag just like it is often displayed at Cold Stream Lodge, a property that the Adams family owns along Cold Stream Road in Hampshire County. Well, it looks like they’re going to get a little bit of vintage Cold Stream right next door in the form of me working on an old truck.
The rollback driver, now relaxed and in full cut-up mode, lamented that he missed coming to this pleasant location to tow or deliver Emily’s Jeep Cherokee. I mentioned that since Emily was now driving a German car it would only be a matter of time before he could resume his duties here. He smiled and nodded in agreement. After he left in a flurry of diesel noise and smoke, the quiet street became quiet again. The Swiss bells of a nearby church began serenading me at close range as I started on the repair.
