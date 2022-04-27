Farm Credit of the Virginias Knowledge Center is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Ag Biz Planner course.
The Ag Biz Planner course is put on by Farm Credit University and facilitated by the Farm Credit Knowledge Center. The programming is designed for young, beginning and small farmers and agribusinesses.
The program contains 10 online modules. The modules range in content from constructing financial documents, communication and leadership and strategic business planning.
In 2022, participants can choose 1 of the following program timeframes: May to November or August to January.
The Farm Credit Knowledge Center is accepting applications through this Thursday, April 28. For more information contact Sarah Scyphers at SScyphers@FCVirginias.com.
