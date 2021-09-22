I’m going out on a limb by telling the reader right up front that this is my monthly Bible-based story written to fulfill a new commitment. The Review gets the full-length 1st draft. I’ll not elaborate further until I see how things are going to work out. Here’s why . . .
Several years ago, one of my stories attracted the attention of an editor at Field and Stream Magazine. I had submitted a small-game hunting nostalgia piece.
The editor gushed over the story and said that 30 years ago, they would have waved it right through to publication. Nostalgia stories were the foundation of Field and Stream’s ascent to fame and glory, but their focus has since turned to “action.”
Still, she was interested in me as a writer and wanted to further explore the possibility of me writing for them. Hot dog. I was on my way. I started telling people that I would be writing for Field and Stream.
Big mistake.
She sent the current and a few back issues of the magazine in order for me to get a feel for the publication. The problem: I would not be writing for the readers as I had done for a decade or so. Instead, and quite understandably, I would be writing for the advertisers, helping to promote a weekend hunting camp mentality where men exercise dominance over nature and sobriety.
I scanned the pages, which touted rifle scopes designed for 800-yard shots, GPS-guided ATVs, optic devices for following blood trails after dark — and double Manhattans.
I’m an iron-sights often muzzle-loading meat hunter. If I can’t bag game with 1 shot, I let it go. I’ve never had to follow a blood trail.
It would have been enough to simply say “no thanks,” but I instead submitted a piece from a local’s perspective regarding these weekend mountain men. While acknowledging the benefits of their presence, I also discuss the offset of these benefits caused by the relative few of their number who shoot up our automotive fencerow treasures and drunkenly proposition our wives.
I haven’t heard back. It would appear that I blew my chance for the Big Money and will be stuck in this barnyard indefinitely.
Still, it was exciting to correspond with 2 Park Avenue, New York, instead of places like Stumpwater Junction, Ark., or Moosethrottle, Maine.
It’s been years since this debacle, yet people still ask how my splendid career is going. And that’s how I learned to keep mum about my perceived successes.
So — moving on. I was looking for a unique way to couch accurate scriptural information so that it would be more entertaining. Perhaps I could somehow align it with a popular song or classical music piece.
I was searching for the right tune as I walked into Solenburger Hardware.
Now, the checkout ladies there can be world-class cutups. Walking past them, I overheard a few words of the usual banter — to wit, “I’ll pay you back someday.”
“Sounds like a song.” I commented as I walked by. The store’s public address system clicked on and a female voice sang; “Dooley, lookin’ up the holler …”
I was thus serenaded all the way back to the plumbing department.
“Aha,” I thought. “That’s the song.” What could be more classical than Andy Griffith and the Darlins (aka the Dillards)? So here we go; “Dooley was a good ol’ man ...”
We all know a Dooley or 2 — honest, kind-hearted, generous, down-home witty.
But, for some reason, they never quite enter the mainstream workforce, so remain on the periphery of the economy.
Like Dooley, we all live relatively decent, principled lives. Sure, I can think of exceptions — sometimes I’m the exception but, generally, we retain a trace of the fairness and human dignity we were created with.
Why, then, can’t we maintain peace? Eliminate crime? Overcome injustice? Stop hunger? Aren’t we in charge here? If not, then, who is?
“He lived below the mill…”
I would take this to mean that Dooley lived downstream from a water-powered grist mill. This granted Dooley access to lots of water, something essential to his livelihood as we’ll discuss shortly. This would also imply a rural setting so Dooley likely hunted wild game, further implying that Dooley owned firearms.
My Grandfather Cornett, who also possessed the Dooley stripe, owned lots of guns. In Kentucky, wild game was a staple for his family of 7. This continued in New Jersey when he moved his family there in 1941.
After marrying his 2nd-oldest daughter off to a tool-and-die maker, the son of a Lithuanian immigrant coal miner, he took advantage of the hunting privileges on the 170-acre family farm. How a coal miner who was paid only in coal company “scrip” was able to purchase a sizable farm just outside Princeton is another story which we’ll look into in a moment.
When Grandfather Cornett secured hunting privileges on the Collins (as in Harper-Collins) game preserve, wild game along with garden produce was all they ate. The prosperity even spread to his now scattered daughters’ families, including us.
He could be trusted not to do anything crazy with his necessary arsenal — so can you and me and you and you and you, way back there.
Why, then, is there so much deadly shooting going on?
“ … Dooley had 2 daughters and a 40 gallon still…”
Clearly, Dooley had family responsibilities, as did both of my Grandfathers. Cornett: hunter/trapper/moonshiner, Letcher: County, Ky., a wife and 5 daughters.
Kalvaitis: Coal miner/bootlegger, Logan County, W.Va., wife, 5 sons and a daughter who would chastise the brothers when they happened to cuss in Lithuanian.
Yes, my family’s fortune — such as it is — was derived from the sale of illegal liquor, just like the Kennedys.
What Grant Cornett, Peter Kalvaitis, Joe Kennedy and Dooley had in common is that they all had to go outside the law to meet their responsibilities and realize their slice of American prosperity.
Why are otherwise good people forced to make this compromise? Is our economy beyond our control? I thought we had this one.
So, here we are in a world that is going crazy while most of its inhabitants seem reasonably sane and well intentioned. Why? Let’s check in with the Bible at 1 John 5:19. “And we know that we are of God and the whole world lieth in wickedness.” (KJV)
What? — and that explains it? That verse reads more like a manifesto for self-righteousness. OK, then, let’s look at verse 18, which reads in part “…and that wicked one toucheth him not.” (KJV) John used the Greek word “poneros” (My contemporaries will just have to deal with the image of Lorne Green, Dan Blocker and a freshly coiffured and blow-dried Michael Landon. It’s poneros, not Ponderosa) meaning “a being hurtful in their effect and influence.”
The Greek word for the general concept and character of wickedness is “poneria” —close, but no cigar. John used “poneros” in verse 18, refering to the Devil, and in verse 19, though the KJV renders it “wickedness.”
Thus verse 19 actually says; “And we know that we are of God and the whole world lieth in the influence of the wicked one.”
Does it make sense now? Monarchs of that period liked to think that they had the direct approval of whichever deity they acknowledged. If the translators in the employ of King James were to imply that he was put in his position by “the wicked one,” or poneros, it could adversely effect their future employment prospects and possibly their anatomical continuity.
So, Satan is currently at the helm. It’s the deal we signed up for at Eden when we decided that we could rule ourselves independently from God. When God temporarily stepped aside to let us give it a go, Satan simply assumed God’s position for the duration of the experiment, with certain limitations.
This experiment in human rule is about to conclude and Satan, along with his “poneros” spirit cohorts will be out of a job.
“.... Dooley, let me have a swaller and I’ll pay you back someday ...”
That line speaks for itself, but I guess we could discuss Dooley’s transport of his illegal goods, but that would be a different song. John Marshall’s and Robert Mitchum’s “Thunder Road” comes easily to mind.
