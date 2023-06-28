CHARLESTON – Commercial red meat production during May 2023 totaled 800,000 pounds. This was up 26 percent from May 2022. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,174,000 pounds live weight, up 26 percent from May 2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,000 head, up 200 head from the previous year. The average live weight went up 15 pounds from the previous year, at 1,187 pounds.
Commercial calf slaughter was not published because data were less than level of precision shown or not applicable.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 156,000 pounds live weight, up 26 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 500 head, up 100 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 15 pounds from the previous year, at 300 pounds.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughter was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.59 billion pounds in May, up 2 percent from the 4.49 billion pounds produced in May 2022.
Beef production, at 2.31 billion pounds, was 1 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.84 million head, up 1 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 1,349 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 7 percent below May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 24,200 head, down 12 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from last year, at 292 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.27 billion pounds, up 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head, up 5 percent from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 289 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was up 6 percent from May 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled
186,500 head, 13 percent above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 9 pounds from May a year ago.
January to May 2023 commercial red meat production was 22.7 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 1 percent.
May 2022 contained 22 weekdays (including 1 holiday) and 4 Saturdays.
May 2023 contained 23 weekdays (including 1 holiday) and 4 Saturdays.
Percent changes are based on unrounded data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.