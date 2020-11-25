CHARLESTON — West Virginia will continue to operate under the 2014 Farm Bill for the 2021 hemp growing season.
The United States Department of Agriculture extended the period states could continue to operate under current regulations as federal guidelines are finalized. That means hemp farmers in the Mountain State will see no changes to the current regulations for the upcoming growing season.
“As the USDA continues to finetune federal regulations, we felt it was important not to rush into new rules and regulations,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said.
Currently, 21 states will continue to operate under the 2014 Farm Bill with 3 states opting for federal oversight by the USDA. Neighboring Virginia and Kentucky will continuing to operate under the 2014 Farm Bill while Ohio, Maryland and Pennsylvania have approved plans that meet the requirements of the 2018 Farm Bill.
West Virginia’s state plan had been approved by the USDA to take affect Oct. 31, but the WVDA asked to delay the implementation until Sept. 30, 2021.
For more information, contact John Moredock at 304-558-2212 or jmoredock@wvda.us.
