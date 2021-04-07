A column in the Farm section would seem to be the last place to look for stories of the covert actions of governments, terrorists and organized crime. Though I don’t use a computer from which much of this Henny Penny material seems to originate, I still feel that it is my right to partake of this currently fashionable and most popular pastime. Anyway, before you automatically dismiss the following theories, please take a moment to consider their possible validity. Some names may have been changed.
The Kennedy assassination
Nov. 22, 1963, was my generation’s 911. We should have watched that grassy knoll. I dabble in antique firearms. Recently a Dutch Manlicher rifle similar to the Carcano supposedly used by alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald went through. Aim, fire, eject, reload, aim, fire as quickly as those 2 shots were fired in Dallas with reasonable accuracy with open sights — fat chance.
While everyone was looking for Russian spies, mob hit man Flatuo “Windy Boy” Gasserelli (again, some names have been changed) and his deadly semiautomatic quietly faded into the crowd. However, the mob bosses started having second thoughts about Oswald not spilling the beans. Jack Ruby (aka Nunzio “Ruby Fats” Rubunziano — the press even made him Jewish — Rubenstein — to throw us off the trail) knew that he was suffering from a terminal condition and volunteered to “whack” their scapegoat, Oswald. Oswald had been duped into believing that he was making the world a better place for losers like himself.
Why all the fuss? This was a mob retaliation for the CIA permanently silencing Marilyn Monroe who was about to divulge the secret (secret?) of her affair with Kennedy. Monroe’s connections to the mob weren’t very clear so I asked an old friend, Rocco “Rust Fossil” Bustaloosa of Bustaloosa Auto Salvage, Concrete Construction and Famous Calzones, East Punchpress, N.J. He seems to know a lot about these things. “I dunno,” he answered. “But that DiMaggio (“Jumpin’ Joe” DiMaggio, Monroe’s former husband) sure wasn’t no Swede.” Anyway, no one ever sang “Happy Birthday” to me like that.
The tooth fairy
Perhaps the beginning of my mistrust of government and easily my earliest awareness of a conspiracy, the tooth fairy is with the CIA, NSA and/or NRC. What’s worse, this genderless entity has likely enlisted your parents as it did mine. As a wee tyke, I happily shed teeth and gathered quarters. That’s a lot of money to a little kid in the ‘50s. Anyway, whether I believed in the tooth fairy or not, the profits under my pillow were real enough. Still, I was a little curious as to what this mysterious character might want with all those teeth.
Then I found the little brown envelope. Confronted, my dad confessed his involvement in Operation Tooth Fairy. Whether or not the CIA provided the quarters is a matter still under investigation pending a Freedom of Information suit. As for the tooth, it was passed along a government chain of command eventually to be examined in a secret laboratory.
It seems that in the late 1940s and through the ‘50s there was a lot of atomic bomb testing going on — really big bombs, which made lots of fallout. How much we were likely to be affected by all this was determined by the amount of radioactive Strontium 90 found in breast milk and baby teeth. Since baby teeth are more easily handled than milk and a breast fairy would likely have raised a few eyebrows in the ‘40s, the tooth fairy was dispatched on its nocturnal rounds.
Positive crankcase ventilation
Most of us had never heard the word “ecology” in the early 1960s. “Smokers” or “mosquito control” cars — that is, cars that burned oil and trailed a cloud of blue/white smoke — were barely noticed then. If these cars drew any attention at all, it was always in a humorous vein. What I’m trying to say here is that nobody gave a hoot about the environment then — pollution meant prosperity.
So why, then, did we suddenly become so concerned about engine crankcase vapors escaping into the atmosphere as they had for decades? Traditionally, these vapors were expelled through a “road draft” system. This was a pipe with a coarse mesh filter capable of keeping out the larger rodents trailing from the engine crankcase to a point just below the engine. The lower end of the pipe was sliced at an angle designed to cause a vacuum there as the car was moving
Positive crankcase ventilation sends these fumes back through the engine air intake and burns them. Surely this helps the environment — a little. PCV became mandatory on all new cars starting in 1963. Yes, 1963 — but why?
The element Krypton had no practical use back then, though we see it now being used in surgical lasers. All nuclear reactors of that period produced Krypton gas as a supposedly harmless byproduct. In those days, to gauge Soviet nuclear activity, a government scientist needed only to step outside and take an air sample. Our crewcutted, pocket-protectored hero in the one inch wide necktie would then determine the amount of Krypton in the atmosphere and subtract the amount that we knew we produced ourselves. The rest would have to be Russian. Crankcase fumes, with their traces of metals, were somehow messing with these readings. Farsighted industry moguls then used this opportunity to show the public that their hearts were in the right place, and that they were on the cutting edge of the Green Movement when in fact they had the NSA breathing down their necks. I think so, anyway.
Top secret: UFO landing; Capon Bridge, Circa 1973
Charles “Jack” Schafenaker passed away sometime in the early or mid 1980s. He lived alone in a little cement block cabin along Cold Stream Road. Jack had served in the Pacific in World War II, and it’s been said that his experiences there contributed to his reclusive nature. However, Jack had a very inquisitive mind — especially regarding science. When a UFO landed in a pasture beside his cabin, he waited for the craft to leave, then went to inspect the site. His inspection yielded a sizable quality of a strange metallic ribbon that had been scattered around the area. He stashed the ribbon away in his attic, but sometime later when he went to retrieve it in order to prove his story, it was gone.
I had since regarded this story as the product of a lonely, tortured psyche and a vivid dream. Recently though, I learned that metallic streamers such as Jack had found are dropped to confuse radar and thus make a craft harder to detect. Agents could easily have located and recovered this material without Jack’s notice. There’s probably a record of this landing somewhere in the Pentagon or perhaps at Area 51. That is, of course, if the craft was one of ours.
Underground facility operated by forces hostile to the U.S. government, Romney
A high ranking Army officer stated that there are perhaps hundreds of these enemy combatant in and around Romney. Why they amassed around this town remained a mystery until 2005 when I personally found their vast underground facility.
Don’t fret — it’s not an Al Qaeda sleeper cell. In a top secret operation the “4 regiments” that had United States Army Col. Lew Wallace so stumped were busy mining saltpeter in order to make gunpowder for the Confederacy. I have often touted my theory that this mine was the real reason for Romney’s significance during the Civil War. It also clears up some minor mysteries that surround that period.
The mine is on private property but is visible from Route 28 until the foliage thickens. You’ll need to be in a high vehicle — school bus should be ideal. As you ascend the hill headed north from the hanging rock formation, look carefully into the valley to your right. The mine appears as a small hole in the bank above the creek. It’s very hard to see — the Confederates preferred it that way. Inside, it becomes more spacious and extends over 200 feet into the hillside.
Well, it’s April 2. I’m always glad to see drab, muddy old March go on by. If I had told you all these things yesterday, you probably wouldn’t have believed me.
