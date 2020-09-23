Farm Credit of the Virginias launched its new website in early September with customer experience and business development in mind.
The new site can be accessed at www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.
The newly activated website features easier navigation, modernized design, content delivery and functionality, and a host of upgrades to improve the customer and prospect journey.
In addition to a much-needed facelift, one of the major highlights of the new site is the convergence of the previously separate Farm Credit of the Virginias and Farm Credit Knowledge Center sites.
Other website optimizations include Spanish resources and a list of loan calculators to help customers and prospects calculate a variety of loan scenarios including their ability to qualify for a loan, alternative payment frequencies, refinancing options, loan amortization and others, as well as the patronage refund calculator.
In addition to these new items, old favorites including the Knowledge Center blog, events calendar, photo contest, and archived Leader magazines are still available in a revamped format.
“We are thrilled to be in a position to better support our customers and the general agricultural community with our new website,” Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Chief External Affairs Officer Katie Frazier said. “The convergence of the main Farm Credit of the Virginias site and our Knowledge Center resources will surely be of great benefit. It’s all about accessibility of resources, and our new site delivers on that.”
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
