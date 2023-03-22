CHARLESTON– West Virginia’s honey production from producers with five or more colonies totaled 273,000 pounds in 2022, up 6% from 258,000 pounds in 2021. 

There were 7,000 producing colonies in 2022, up 17% from 6,000 in 2021. Yield per colony averaged 39 pounds, down 9% from 43 pounds in 2021. 

