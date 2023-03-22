CHARLESTON– West Virginia’s honey production from producers with five or more colonies totaled 273,000 pounds in 2022, up 6% from 258,000 pounds in 2021.
There were 7,000 producing colonies in 2022, up 17% from 6,000 in 2021. Yield per colony averaged 39 pounds, down 9% from 43 pounds in 2021.
Honey stocks on Dec. 15 were reported at 98,000 pounds, down 26% from 132,000 pounds in 2021.
Prices for the 2022 crop averaged $5.25 per pound, up 2% from the price of $5.14 per pound in 2021. Value of production totaled $1,433,000, up $107,000, or 8%, from $1,326,000 in 2021.
Across the United States honey production in 2022 totaled 125 million pounds, down 1% from 2021. There were 2.67 million colonies producing honey in 2022, down 1% from 2021.
Yield per colony averaged 47.0 pounds, unchanged from 2021. Colonies which produced honey in more than one State were counted in each State where the honey was produced.
Therefore, at the national level yield per colony may be understated, but total production would not be impacted. Colonies were not included if honey was not harvested. Producer honey stocks were 23.3 million pounds on Dec. 15, down 1% from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
Honey prices increased 12% during 2022 to $2.96 per pound, compared to $2.65 per pound in 2021. United States and State level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private, and retail channels. Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel. Prices for the 2021 crop reflect honey sold in 2021 and 2022. Some 2021 crop honey was sold in 2022, which caused some revisions to the 2021 crop prices.
The average prices paid in 2022 for honey bee queens, packages, and nucs were $22, $98, and $129, respectively. Pollination income for 2022 was $241 million, down 11% from 2021. Other income from honey bees in 2022 was $55.2 million, down 31% from 2021.
