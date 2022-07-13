Aftermarket or ‘After-Steve’?
A California reader wrote to ask about the unusual ignition system on a newly acquired TE20 Ferguson tractor. TE stands for Tractor-England or Tractor-Europe. Indeed, this tractor was made in Coventry, England, in 1948. (The more common T.O. prefix designates a tractor intended for export or Tractor-Overseas.)
This TE sports a dual-point distributor, usually considered to be a high-performance item. At the request of a customer, I once worked on one of these distributors on an outrageously tricked-out antique automobile.
In studying these distributors, I learned that a dual-point system isn’t simply a matter of more is better. The manner by which the 2 sets of points work together to intensify and increase the duration of the spark is quite ingenious and beyond the scope of this column.
The date of the tractor’s manufacture tells us that it was made too late to be a souped-up version used to chase Rommel across the Sahara. A look at my Ferguson tech material which lists all the distributors used on these tractors by make and model number shows no application of a dual-point distributor.
Though the photos that the reader sent aren’t all that clear, the points look very familiar. However, the distributor does not appear to be a make that I recognize.
The common Prestolite dual-point distributor operates on only one condenser — all that’s necessary for the “make and break” design. However, the unit in question has 2, 1 of which I suspect is there to limit radio interference. Moreover, the casting suggests that the distributor is meant to be used with a vacuum advance — something that didn’t start appearing on tractors, as far as I’m aware, until 1965. Thus it appears to be an automotive distributor.
The reader’s mechanic says it’s “aftermarket.” I say that it’s an example of “After-Steve.” Please allow me to explain.
Steve is one of my older cousins. His father, Anthony Kalvitis, or “Unca Toony’’ in the Jersey vernacular, was the co-founder of my father’s precision metal tubing business. Tony died quite suddenly just as the business was getting off the ground.
My cousin is extremely bright, though it may take one a while to notice. He doesn’t come from a culture that extends its vowels. His technical capability is off the charts.
He helped my dad when my father was still doing custom tool-and-die work for factories in the New York-New Jersey area. The ‘‘shop,” as we called it, was then in a little back-street hole in the wall in Rahway, N.J.
Steve could be found working away at the surface grinder under the classic Marilyn Monroe Playboy centerfold affixed to the wall, his ever-overflowing ashtrays on the workbench nearby.
Steve got the call about then — not the call to preach — but the other one. He then spent the next few years repairing helicopters in Vietnam and South Korea. (When it was discovered that being strapped to an M-16 with the duties it involved was too much of a distraction while doing critical repair work, the Army moved his outfit back from the front lines and somehow hauled the crippled choppers to them.)
After his honorable discharge, Steve worked for a while at an automobile dealership in Somerville, N.J., then went to work for my dad again doing tooling and production set-up.
During this time, another cousin was having trouble with his car, a 1968 Plymouth Road Runner with the 383 “Wedge” V-8. The Plymouth’s distributor was beyond repair. Steve grabbed a surplus General Motors distributor that he happened to have and the 2 traveled the short distance to my dad’s tool-and-die shop, by then in a larger building near the Doris Duke Estate at Somerville.
Using an indexing fixture on a precision grinder and other precision machines, Steve changed the drive and mountings of the GM distributor to match the Road Runner’s distributor perfectly. Somewhere, there may still be a ‘68 Road Runner with a Chevy distributor.
This appears to be what happened to the TE20. Someone like Steve, perhaps in England, needed to replace the tractor’s worn out Lucas distributor so grabbed whatever was handy at the time.
He or she so skillfully mated these parts that one would never suspect that the Ferguson didn’t come from the factory with the dual point distributor.
To address the current situation, we might take one set of points in the dual-point distributor out of the circuit. This can be accomplished by adjusting them as wide as they will go and locking them in place. Next, we can eliminate the condenser not working in conjunction with the remaining points and static-time the remaining points to the engine. Piece of cake — in a perfect world.
Better yet, we might replace the dual-point distributor with the correct unit; Lucas D3A4. However, due to poor quality and over-design, I almost never replace Lucas electrics with more Lucas. (It’s rumored that the Brits are accustomed to drinking their beer warm because of Lucas refrigerators.) The Delco unit for the T020 version is 1111722 and should be interchangeable with the Lucas. Anyone who may have information to the contrary is encouraged to speak up, please.
In our area, the best place to go for used Ferguson parts is Nolt’s Equipment in Newville, Pa. (717-776-6242). Likely, though, they would prefer to sell you an aftermarket distributor. As we’ve seen, aftermarket is far less complicated than “after-Steve.”
First published July 20, 2016
