The Hampshire County FFA chapter has been hard at work over the past month. The Halloween Country-Style was a big success, with a turnout of over 200 kids throughout the evening. Members were stationed at different carnival-style games, while others helped the kids paint pumpkins.
Multiple members have had their Ham and Bacon hogs butchered. Advisors and students then worked together to cut and package the meat from the hogs. It is an extraordinary experience to be able to cut and package the meat of the hog you fed and raised.
Another big event was our trip to Indianapolis for the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. There were a total of 14 members that attended from our chapter. Over 50,000 members from all across the nation were present. It was truly inspiring to see blue jackets from Alaska to the Virgin Islands and from Maine to Hawaii. It wasn’t chapters from here and there coming together; it was 1 organization uniting and celebrating a comeback after a year full of trials and challenges. The sea of blue was abundant and overflowing. This trip was a 1st for many, and lifelong memories were made.
We were able to cheer on members Hagan Largent and Lucas Moreland as they received their American Degrees. It was motivating to see them receive such a high honor.
We held our 1st chapter meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10. There were 48 members present. The agenda consisted of multiple upcoming events. The citrus sales are now being sold, and will be until Nov. 30. Anyone interested in buying some nuts, cookie dough, smoked turkeys, assorted fruits like oranges, pineapples, apples and more can purchase some from an FFA member near you or online at www.hampshireffa.com. All proceeds go to funding the Hampshire County FFA Chapter.
Our “Thankful for FFA” Thanksgiving dinner is on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. It will be a great time of fellowship and togetherness. Future members, 8th graders, were also invited to join in and find out what our family is all about. It will offer a needed time of reflection of what we have to be thankful for after the year we have all experienced.
Students of the month for October and November were 1st-year members RandiJo Wolford and Carter Pyles. Their dedication to our chapter did not go unnoticed. They both have bright futures ahead of them.
The tried-and-true blue FFA jackets flooded the halls of HHS last Wednesday. Members were encouraged to wear official dress to the meeting alongside the chapter officers. CTE director Julie Landis mentioned how she had not seen all of the official dress in these halls since she attended HHS. We hope to make a positive impact and show our pride in this chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.