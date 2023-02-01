FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, January 30, 2023
HOGS: 12
100-150 lbs.: $85; Pigs: 60-90 lbs.: $30.
LAMBS: 30
Hi Choice & Prime: 155 lbs.: $165;Graded & Choice: 70-80 lbs.: $195-240.
KID GOATS: 64
20-40 lbs.: $199-221; 40-60 lbs.: $275-295;60-80 lbs.: $270-320; Slaughter Nannies: $150-225; Billies: $195-230.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 66 - Breaker: $67-80; Boner: $60-70; Lean: $52-60.
Bulls: 14 - YG1-2 - $76-100.
Stock Cows: 12 - Bred: $875-1400.
FEEDER CATTLE: 625; Grades: 536
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $195; 400-500 lbs. - $204-220; 500-600 lbs. - $197; 600-700 lbs. - $191; 700-800 lbs. - $167-183. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $187.50-217.50; 400-500 lbs. - $165-201; 500-600 lbs. - $185-199.50; 600-700 lbs. - $170-182. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $173; 500-600 lbs. - $110-180; 600-700 lbs. - $147.50.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-150; 400-500 lbs. - $147-164; 500-600 lbs. - $156.50; 600-700 lbs. - $146-158; 700-800 lbs. - $133; 800-900 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $135-150; 400-500 lbs. - $130-164; 500-600 lbs. - $149-160.25; 600-700 lbs. - $135-140; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $113-119; 900-1000 lbs. - $100. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120-135; 400-500 lbs. - $143-155; 500-600 lbs. - $137.50; 600-700 lbs. - $110.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $220-222.50; 400-500 lbs. - $170-208; 500-600 lbs. - $175-182; 600-700 lbs. - $150-169.50; 700-800 lbs. - $147.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $207.50-215; 400-500 lbs. - $157-192.50; 500-600 lbs. - $172.50-176; 600-700 lbs. - $150; 700-800 lbs. - $156. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $142.50; 500-600 lbs. - $125; 600-700 lbs. - $130.
Total: 823
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 63 Head
Fleshy Beef Breeds: 1300-1800 lbs. - $95-113.
Breakers: H. Dressing - $89-93; Avg. Dressing - $78-85.
Boners: H. Dressing - $86-91; Avg. Dressing - $75-85.
Lean: H. Dressing - $70-79; Avg. Dressing - $60-70.
BULLS: 9 Head
YG #1: 1100-1600 lbs. - $98-107; H. Dressing: 1624 lbs. - $114; Very H. Dressing: 2182 lbs. - $126; Fat: 2310 lbs. - $101.
FED CATTLE: 16 Head
H Choice Prime Steers: 1600-1700 lbs. - $155-161; Few Steers: 1700-1800 lbs. - $130-140; L Choice Steers: 1300-1500 lbs. - $140-145; H Choice Prime Heifers: 1450-1600 lbs. - $157-162; L Choice Heifers: 1150-1300 lbs. - $137-143.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 53 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $160-180; 95-115 lbs. - $130-155. #2: 84-94 lbs. - $130-150; 84-94 lbs. - $95-125.
Beef X Bulls: 80-115 lbs. - $140-285; Beef X Heifers: 80-115 lbs. - $150-220.
BUTCHER HOGS: 44 Head
240-300 lbs. - $73-80; 300-325 lbs. - $78; 330-360 lbs. - $82-85; 360-400 lbs. - $66-67.
SOWS: 4 Head
400-500 lbs. - $55-61; 664 lbs. - $50.
PIGS & SHOATS: 20 Head
By the Head: 26 lbs. - $22; By the Pound: 200-300 lbs. - $76-81.
STOCK CATTLE: 62 Head
FEEDER STEERS -
330-450 lbs. - $147-152; 500-650 lbs. - $137-147; 700-800 lbs. - $125-140.
FEEDER HEIFERS -
475-600 lbs. - $120-150; 600-700 lbs. - $110-130; 700-900 lbs. - $80-110; 1110 lbs. - $120.
FEEDER BULLS -
300-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-650 lbs. - $150-165; 700-800 lbs. - $125-135; 900-1050 lbs. - $96-105.
GOATS: 8 Head
L Nannies: $220; Kids: 50-70 lbs. - $115-170.
LAMBS: 50 Head
High Choice Prime: 50-65 lbs. - $305-340; Avg. Choice: 50-80 lbs. - $200-230; Medium Good: 56 lbs. - $170.
SHEEP: 7 Head
Rams: 110 lbs. - $145-150; Ewes: 150-200 lbs. - $110-130.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
