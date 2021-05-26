CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be hosting a virtual Acidified Only Better Process Control School June 15-16.
BPCS is a course that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processors of acidified and low-acid canned foods. There is no cost for the school, however, space is limited and will be on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis to the first 40 students.
“Typically, these types of courses are held in-person and only a select few times throughout the year. Due to Covid, the USDA is allowing this course to be held virtually and at no cost to the producer. We encourage those who are interested in selling acidified foods to sign up for this opportunity,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said.
Producers who wish to sell acidified foods in retail settings must take a BPCS course. An acidified food is a low-acid food to which acid(s) or acid food(s) are added and which has a finished equilibrium pH of 4.6 or below and a water activity greater than 0.85.
The school will be taught by Joseph E. Marcy, a department head at Virginia Tech.
Registration will close on, Tuesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. on the link agriculture.wv.gov/events/better-process-control-school/
Funds for the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, 2019 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
For questions, contact Leslie Boggess at lboggess@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.