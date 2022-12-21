wvu

Researchers with the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design are working with private farms across West Virginia by seeding one-acre plots with 30 different forages used for cattle grazing. (Submitted photo)

West Virginia University researchers are working to improve soil health and increase economic gains for Appalachian cattle farmers by bringing nutrients, like carbon, to the soil while decreasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

In collaboration with 15 private farms across the state, Ember Morrissey, associate professor of environmental microbial biology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and doctoral student Kinsey Reed, are diversifying forage species to improve the environment.

