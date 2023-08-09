Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

As many well know, my work history involves growing up in a machine shop of a family metals production factory then discovering that I was meant to work outdoors. In trying various outdoor occupations, I quickly learned that some adjustments must be made. Not the least of these is learning to love — yes, LOVE — the heat of summer.

A roofer knows this. It's your environment — try to be comfortable and you'll just frustrate yourself. May as well consider yourself to be on another planet or like a salamander deep in a cave. A salamander a mile or so down would know better than to look for light if he even knew what it was.

(0) comments

