As many well know, my work history involves growing up in a machine shop of a family metals production factory then discovering that I was meant to work outdoors. In trying various outdoor occupations, I quickly learned that some adjustments must be made. Not the least of these is learning to love — yes, LOVE — the heat of summer.
A roofer knows this. It's your environment — try to be comfortable and you'll just frustrate yourself. May as well consider yourself to be on another planet or like a salamander deep in a cave. A salamander a mile or so down would know better than to look for light if he even knew what it was.
A roofer or paver knows better than to seek relief from the heat. However, there is "light" at the end of a hot day on the roof, paving or making hay.
For me, it's beer. There are things that cold beer compliments so well as to make it indispensable (These include things like hot weather activity, burgers and French fries at the beach, fried clams, planet Earth and oxygen). The other is a swim in the river. It's through no mere happenstance that I maintain a private clothing-optional river swimming hole in my backyard.
Keeping these prospects before me has sustained me through many an otherwise unbearably hot day.
Peach picking is like that. It's been 35 years now since I participated in a major peach harvest at Whitham Orchard. Aug. 10 was the traditional beginning of the peach harvest. Up until then, the regular full-time orchard crew had been poking around the orchard selectively harvesting or "spot picking" small, isolated fields of peach trees and filling the wooden one-bushel crates of small quantity peddlers and local fruit stands. Locals seeking peaches to can for the winter would be along toward the end of the harvest when more peaches too ripe for shipping, would be available.
In those days, the migrant labor camp in Winchester was divided into two sections. The "Jamaican side" was reserved for pickers imported under a specific contract with negotiated and agreed-upon pay rate, length of contract and guaranteed fare aboard Air Jamaica to and from the island. The "Florida Side" was, shall we say, a little more loosely defined.
Even the busiest time of the peach harvest didn't produce the volume to justify bringing in the Jamaicans — they would arrive with the apple harvest. Instead, a crew from the Florida side of the labor camp would be hired. A crew included a large capacity van and a crew chief. The crew chief, I presume, owned the van and contracted the work, supervised the crew and collected a reasonable percentage of their wages for his trouble.
The crew chief was also spokesman for the pickers — good thing, too. The dialects spoken amongst the typical crew might be traced to the West Indies, Cajun Country, Jamaica, Haiti, the Deep South and even the 'hood. However, tractor driver Mike Tucker seemed to have no problem communicating with the pickers. Mike grew up in an ethnically diverse Pittsburgh neighborhood and was known to be proficient in at least one colloquial Italian dialect. Perhaps he picked up the French Creole patois there as well.
A tractor driver's job was to pilot the antique Olivers and keep the long trailer load of low 19-bushel bins even with the pickers to minimize the distance that the fruit had to be carried. Between moves, he was to pick out the under-ripe peaches and subtly discard them in a way that the crew chief would notice. The crew chief would then address the crew in clear English; "Don't be pickin' the little bitty green ones, y'all." — more for our benefit than theirs .
A little peach tutorial: A peach picked green will never ripen and will take up precious space in the commercial produce system until someone decides to absorb the financial loss and throws it away. The further along the peach travels into the system of harvest, transport, hydro-cooling, packing, storage, transport, marketing and distribution, the greater the loss.
Multiply this scenario by thousands and even millions and it's understandable that the grower would prefer to stop the loss at the tree .
If the ground color (that is, the less colorful side of the peach) is starting to "break" or show a faint yellow or orange rash, the peach will be able to remain fresh for the time it takes to get to your supermarket produce department and ripen as you're carrying it out the door. It's a matter of timing .
Tree-ripe peaches, ready to eat right from the tree, wouldn't keep long enough to make it through the commercial produce system. These peaches must be separated as well, though not discarded. Soft peaches are usually sold to the locals for canning. However, if one can buy these tree-ripe peaches and sell them before they spoil, he or she stands to make a quick and respectable profit .
I often bought these tree-ripes in lots of 20 to 60 bushels and peddled them on weekends. I'm probably the only Whitham alumnus to endorse my paycheck and hand it back to the boss for a load of fruit. Here's a helpful tip; unlike fish, orchard paychecks don't grow any larger if you throw them back.
Some of the local help complained constantly about the peach fuzz, chafing under their shirt collars and just about everywhere else. Oh, it was there alright — hanging like a mist in the dappled sunlight among the fast-moving black hands of the pickers.
I'm sure that some of these complaints were valid but there's little doubt that the subject of peach fuzz was regularly discussed at the unemployment office. However, I seemed to be immune to the effects of peach fuzz — ! guess that I was just having too much fun.
Those big fields of peach trees are gone now in favor of manicured lawns and posh lanes. I wonder if the current occupants of that land — as they zip about on their zero-turn mowers — can feel the energy that was once expended in that space so long ago.
Move the tractor up — let it run a minute to charge the battery. Shut the engine off — walk back to the bins and pick out the green and soft peaches.
First published Aug. 10, 2016.
Log In
