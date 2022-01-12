CHARLESTON — The number of hogs in West Virginia on Dec. 1, the year’s total crop and the sows farrowing were all up from 2020’s totals, the USDA is reporting.
Inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 3,500 head, an increase of 500 head from a year earlier. Of the 3,500 head, 1,000 were for breeding, unchanged from 2020.
The breakdown of the remaining 2,500 market hogs was 500 head under 50 pounds, 500 head from 50-119 pounds, 500 head from 120-179 pounds and 1,000 head 180 pounds and over.
The annual pig crop totaled 5,800 head, 18% more than the 2020 pig crop of 4,900 head.
Sows farrowing in West Virginia from December 2020 through November totaled 700 head, up 17% from the previous year. Pigs per litter averaged 8.29 pigs, up 1% from the 2020 average of 8.17 pigs per litter.
Across the United States, the inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 74.2 million head. This was down 4% from Dec. 1, 2020, and down 1% from Sept. 1.
Breeding inventory, at 6.18 million head, was up slightly from last year, but down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68 million head, was down 4% from last year, and down 1% from last quarter.
The September-November 2021 pig crop, at 33.7 million head, was down 4% from 2020. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.01 million head, down 5% from 2020.
The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.19 for the September-November period, compared to 11.05 last year.
U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow during the December -February quarter, up slightly from the actual farrowings during the same period a year earlier, but down 8% from the same period 2 years earlier. Intended farrowings for March-May 2022, at 3.01 million sows, are down 1% from the same period a year earlier, and down 4% from the same period 2 years earlier.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47% of the total U.S. hog inventory, down 1% from the previous year.
All inventory and pig crop estimates for December 2019 through September 2021 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss and updated import and export data. The revision made to the September 2021 all hogs and pigs inventory was 1.0%.
