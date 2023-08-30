W.Va. Nursery & Landscape Association Inc

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) registered its “strong disapproval” to leaders at West Virginia University (WVU) for its proposed elimination of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in Landscape Architecture and the reduction of staff in Soil and Plant Sciences from 21 to 10 people.

Julie Robinson, executive director of WVNLA, wrote a letter to Peter Butler, Director of WVU’s School of Community Development and Design, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Orr, Landscape Architecture Program Coordinator, asking them to convey the association members’ request for reconsideration to decision makers at WVU. 

