The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is pleased to announce the return and expansion of the West Virginia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
SFMNP is designed to get fresh, local fruits and vegetables to low income senior citizens. Seniors sign up for the vouchers used to purchase the fruits and vegetables from local producers at their county level senior center.
