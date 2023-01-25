Charleston – All hay area harvested in 2022 totaled 565,000 acres, up 47,000 acres from 2021. The average yield in 2022 was 1.91 tons per acre, up 0.18 ton per acre from 2021. Production totaled 1,080,000 tons, up 186,000 tons from 2021. December On Farm Hay Stocks were 780,000 tons, down 10,000 tons from the total of 790,000 tons in 2021.
Alfalfa hay area harvested totaled 15,000 acres in 2022, down 3,000 acres from 2021. Yields in 2022 averaged 2.30 tons per acre, down 0.15 ton per acre from 2021. Production totaled 35,000 tons, down 9,000 tons from 2021. New seedings of alfalfa in 2022 are estimated at 1,000 acres, down 2,000 acres from 2021.
All other hay area harvested totaled 550,000 acres in 2022, up 50,000 acres from 2021. Yields averaged 1.90 tons per acre, up 0.20 ton per acre from 2021. Production totaled 1,045,000 tons, up 195,000 tons from 2021.
Corn area planted for all purposes in 2022 totaled 46,000 acres, down 5,000 acres from 2021. Harvested area for grain totaled 35,000 acres, down 3,000 from 2021. The average yield of 168.0 bushels per acre was up 24 bushels from 2021. Production was 5,880,000 bushels, up 408,000 bushels from 2021.
Corn for silage area harvested was 10,000 acres in 2022, down 1,000 acres from 2021. Yields averaged 21.0 tons per acre, up 3.0 ton per acre from 2021. Silage production was estimated at 210,000 tons, up 12,000 tons from 2021.
Maple syrup number of taps in 2022 was 77,000, unchanged from 2021. Yield per tap was 0.169 gallon, unchanged from 2021. Production totaled 13,000 gallons in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Maple data were released by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in cooperation with NASS.
The total area planted to principal crops in West Virginia totaled 611,000 acres in 2022, up 42,000 acres from 2021. Area harvested totaled 610,000 acres, up 43,000 acres from 2021. Principal crops include acres planted to corn and acres harvested for all hay.
United States with previous year comparisons
All wheat production – 1.65 billion bushels, up less than 1%.
Winter Wheat production – 1.10 billion bushels, down 14%.
2023 Winter Wheat seedings – 37.0 million acres, up 11% from 2022.
2022 Alfalfa seedings – 1.68 million acres, up 2% from 2021.
Alfalfa hay production – 48.0 million tons, down 3%.
All other hay production – 64.8 million tons, down 9%.
All hay production – 112.8 million tons, down 6%.
Corn planted for all purposes area – 88.6 million acres, down 5%.
Corn for grain area harvested – 79.2 million acres, down 7%.
Corn for grain production – 13.7 billion bushels, down 9%.
Corn for grain yield – 173.3 bushels per acre, down 3.4 bushels per acre.
Corn for silage harvested area – 6.86 million acres, up 6%.
Corn for silage production – 129.0 million tons, down 1%.
Corn for silage yield – 18.7 tons per acre, down 1.4 ton per acre.
Soybean production – 4.28 billion bushels, down 4%.
Soybean yield – 49.5 bushels per acre, down 2.2 bushels per acre.
All tobacco production – 447.0 million pounds, down 2%.
Oats production – 57.7 million bushels, up 45%.
Maple syrup production – 5.03 million gallons, up 35%.
Area planted to principal crops – 312.1 million acres, down 2%.
Area harvested for principal crops – 286.2 million acres, down 4%
