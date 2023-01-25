Charleston All hay area harvested in 2022 totaled 565,000 acres, up 47,000 acres from 2021. The average yield in 2022 was 1.91 tons per acre, up 0.18 ton per acre from 2021. Production totaled 1,080,000 tons, up 186,000 tons from 2021. December On Farm Hay Stocks were 780,000 tons, down 10,000 tons from the total of 790,000 tons in 2021.

Alfalfa hay area harvested totaled 15,000 acres in 2022, down 3,000 acres from 2021. Yields in 2022 averaged 2.30 tons per acre, down 0.15 ton per acre from 2021. Production totaled 35,000 tons, down 9,000 tons from 2021. New seedings of alfalfa in 2022 are estimated at 1,000 acres, down 2,000 acres from 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.