Ah, November. A bright moon in the boughs of leafless trees, a single chill raindrop on the cheek, soft amber glow of distant windows, wood smoke in the silver gray dawn, red glow in the western sky from a Midwest afternoon, survival of the Old Hippie’s orchard day. That’s right — Saturday, Oct. 31, was the day that she coaxed us all out to the orchard to collect drop apples and fill the bed of her old Ford pickup.
Being tall, I was never that fond of “groundhogging” apples in my orchard days. Add 40 years and make the trees smaller with their bottom limbs closer to the ground and I have to work really hard to find that special place in my heart.
As has been the case for the past 10 years, the Old Hippie (aka wife Stephanie) begins gathering her groundapple picking crew sometime in early September. She offers a leisurely picnic in the apple orchard with pretty fall weather, old weathered baskets, fragrance of apples and general innate orchard antiquity. She then puts us all to work. Oddly many of the same people have fallen for this subtle coercion year after year — the crew even seems to be growing.
We arrived at Marker-Miller Orchard around 1 p.m. The weather was perfect. After paying for the load of apples, we proceeded in the old Ford pickup around the machine and packing sheds and “No Customer Vehicles” signs to the wide gravel road in the middle of the orchard. No other vehicles were there. However, the sun shone on a busy street of pedestrian traffic.
The “pick your own” customers strolled up and down selecting varieties and the best picking. Some pulled orchard-issued wagons, others carried specially purchased prepaid apple bags. Quite a few led dogs of exotic and pricey breeds, giving these posh apartment dogs a day in the country. The ethnicity of the people varied greatly as well. Laughter and a multitude of languages drifted by on the gentle breeze.
The ancient 2-ton Ford truck parked across this street’s entrance from Cedar Creek Grade first left the factory in 1963.
True to their old shutterbug reputation, a few Japanese families used the truck as a prop for photographs with children lifted onto the high truck bed and adults sitting on the running board.
The Old Hippie’s rusty 1979 Ford truck and stacks of baskets and field crates caused us to be mistaken for employees or at least docents. The Old Hippie gave a class on apple varieties to a Burmese family while I lectured to a Pakistani family about controlling fire blight. (They have an apple tree in their yard in McLean.) Indeed, this was the rural version of a typical multiethnic Washington D.C. street scene. However, the typical Vietnamese street vendor selling Polish sausage was absent.
Stephanie stopped the truck short of our usual picking area in order to try some new apple varieties: Crispin and Cameo. This was near a block of Red Delicious. The reds on the ground were already starting to ferment, which produced a pleasant autumnal fragrance. Though harvested earlier than Red Delicious, West Virginia’s own Golden Delicious ground apples were holding their own. Still crisp, firm and flavorful, the Goldens were just another example of Mountain State perseverance.
Our “guests” arrived at 1:45 bringing our number up to 9 poor, indentured souls, bearing pumpkin cakes and other goodies. The crew disbursed into the trees and soon laughing teenage girls could be seen carrying a full bushel basket, each holding one bail, to the truck. Others were under the trees thump-thumping apples into plastic buckets.
As one always interested in corrupting our youth with old-time mischief, I classed 9-year old Mason Kidwell (of raccoon kicking fame) in the art of “sailing” apples. Sailing apples is accomplished by selecting and sharpening a green 3-foot long stick. A small apple is then impaled on the stick. If the stick is then swung with just the right touch, the apple can sail for a tenth of a mile or more.
This can be a little dangerous with so many people around. I once grazed a kind old Jamaican (“It’s okay, mon.”) in this manner. I, therefore, assigned Mason a short stick. Everyone was soon busy under the trees or enjoying tea and pastries by the truck. It was now time to spring my plan.
As the reader may recall from past apple abductions, my plan for escaping forced labor was to pay for multiple wine tasting sessions, which Peaks of Otter Winery conducts at the orchard. These fees are nonrefundable, so the Old Hippie’s Scottish thrift wouldn’t let her pull me out of there until I got my money’s worth. For one reason or another, this plan was always thwarted — but today, it couldn’t fail.
In the tasting room, my plan was rebuffed by the 75-year-old comedian/wine steward. However, he did welcome me to the ongoing session, assigning me a place at the bar next to another gentleman. “We’ll just keep the clowns together,” he said.
The wines are dispensed in tiny tasting amounts. However, there are 32 of them with some dispensed twice (hot and cold).
You do the math. The fellow next to me had an added advantage. His daughter, on his other side, was actually tasting the wines and rejecting some, “Here dad.”
When we arrived at wine No. 22, called, “Margarita,” he couldn’t resist singing a few lyrics from “Margaritaville.”
At that moment, a group of heavily pierced and tattooed people with Dayglo hair walked in laughing. One called back over his chrome studded shoulder, “Hey, look what we found.”
Somewhere around wine No. 28, I began to feel the warm, noble sentiment that I should be out amongst the trees with my crew. I gazed out the window across the treetops under which the Old Hippie’s group loyally labored.
The last wine on the list was made from jalapeño and other peppers. It is intended for cooking and adventuresome sipping — not for the timid or those who value their esophagus. My colleague tasted the wine, “Kiss the Devil,” and speculated about changing the label and slipping a bottle to his brother-in-law. Our steward warned that such a sudden unexpected dose can cause cardiac arrest. “And the problem is...?” came the response.
I gave a further demonstration of apple sailing the following day after Sunday meeting from a parking lot, using the vast expanse of Larry Wolford’s hayfield as our firing range.
First published Nov. 11, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.