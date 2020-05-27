CHARLESTON — The production of meat animals in West Virginia during 2019 totaled 147.2 million pounds, up about 1 percent from 2018.
Cattle and calves production increased to 145.7 million pounds from 144.9 million pounds in 2018. Hogs and pigs production increased 5 percent to 1.55 million pounds from 1.48 million pounds in 2018.
The value of production of meat animals decreased to $158.3 million compared to the value of $162.7 million in 2018.
Total 2019 cash receipts from marketings for all meat animals were $161.5 million, down 10 percent from cash receipts of $178.9 million in 2018. Cattle and calves accounted for over 99 percent of the total cash receipts and hogs and pigs accounted for less than 1 percent.
The 2019 gross income from cattle and calves and hogs and pigs was $166.8 million, down 9 percent from the 2018 gross income of $183.3 million. Gross income from cattle and calves was down 9 percent, and hogs and pigs was down 1 percent from 2018.
Cattle and calves: Cash receipts from marketings of cattle and calves decreased 10 percent during 2019. Receipts totaled $160.7 million compared with $178.1 million in 2018. All cattle and calf marketings during 2019 reached 147.4 million pounds, down from 159.1 million pounds in 2018.
Hogs and pigs: Cash receipts from marketings of hogs and pigs were $768,000 during 2019, down 3 percent from the 2018 cash receipts of $795,000. Marketings of 1.48 million pounds during 2019 were 4 percent below the 2018 total marketings of 1.54 million pounds.
Across the United States, total 2019 production of cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for the United States totaled 85.3 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2018. Production decreased 2 percent for cattle and calves, but increased 5 percent for hogs and pigs.
Total 2019 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals increased slightly to $88.3 billion. Cattle and calves accounted for 75 percent of this total and hogs and pigs accounted for 25 percent.
The 2019 gross income from cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for the United States totaled $88.7 billion, up slightly from 2018. Gross income decreased 1 percent for cattle and calves, but increased 5 percent for hogs and pigs from previous year’s gross income.
Cattle and Calves: Cash receipts from marketings of cattle and calves decreased 1 percent from $67.0 billion in 2018 to $66.2 billion in 2019. All cattle and calf marketings totaled 58.4 billion pounds in 2019, down 1 percent from 2018.
Hogs and Pigs: Cash receipts from hogs and pigs totaled $22.0 billion during 2019, up 5 percent from 2018. Marketings totaled 41.6 billion pounds in 2019, up 5 percent from 2018.
