The annual reunion of family and friends of Sylvester and Golda (Bailey) Miller will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Hampshire Park, pavilion #1. Tableware will be provided, but grab a lawnchair and bring your favorite picnic foods/drinks to share.
Mealtime is planned for 12:30 p.m., hope to see you there.
Eversole-Cavanaugh family
The annual Eversole-Cavanaugh family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at Hampshire Park, pavilion #5.
The plan is to eat at noon; paper products, hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided. Please bring something to share. Hope to see you there for a great time of fellowship and games.
Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual Varner and Nettie Hott reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta starting at noon.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relattives and friends are welcome to attend.
If you have any questions, please call Emma Hott at 540-858-3138.
The descendants of William W. and Nellie Keister will hold their annual reunion Sunday, July 30, at Hampshire Park.
The annual Frye family reunion will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 5, in Pavilion 4 of Hampshire Park on River Road west of Romney.
Meat, plates and utensils are provided. Bring drinks and a covered dish to pass. If possible, bring 3 baskets to raffle. Games for all ages, gifts and prizes are on the schedule.
The Amtower family reunion will be held Aug. 6 at the American Legion in Keyser, located at 66 South Main Street.
Bring a covered dish and handcrafted items for the auction. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Aug. 6 in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road.
Fellowship will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and a drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided, and a children’s auction will be held.
The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left before the church on Christian Church Road, heading south from Capon Bridge. Contact Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
