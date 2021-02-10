CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s cattle population dropped by 5 percent in 2020.
The inventory on Jan. 1 totaled 375,000 head, down 20,000 from a year earlier. All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 195,000 head, down 10,000 head from Jan. 1, 2020.
Beef cows that have calved totaled 190,000 head, down 9,000; milk cows that have calved totaled 5,000 head, down 1,000; all heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 56,000 head, down 3,000; beef replacement heifers totaled 32,000 head, down 2,000; milk replacement heifers totaled 2,000 head, down 1,000; other heifers totaled 22,000 head, unchanged; steers 500 pounds and over totaled 44,000 head, unchanged; bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 14,000 head, down 1,000; calves less than 500 pounds totaled 66,000 head, down 6,000. Cattle on feed for slaughter totaled 5,000 head, up 1,000 from 2020.
The 2020 calf crop totaled 175,000 head, down 20,000 head from the 2019 calf crop.
Across the United States all cattle and calves were 93.6 million head, slightly below the 93.8 million head and all cows and heifers that have calved, at 40.6 million head, were slightly below the 40.7 million head on Jan. 1, 2020.
Over the year, beef cows that have calved totaled 31.2 million head, down 1 percent; milk cows that have calved totaled 9.44 million head, up 1 percent; all heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 20 million head, slightly down; beef replacement heifers totaled 5.81 million head, up slightly; milk replacement heifers totaled 4.60 million head, down 2 percent; other heifers totaled 9.58 million head, up 1 percent; steers 500 pounds and over totaled 16.6 million head, up slightly; bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 2.21 million head, down 1 percent; calves less than 500 pounds totaled 14.2 million head, down 1 percent. Cattle and calves for slaughter totaled 14.7 million head, slightly up. The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds was 25.7 million head, down slightly. The 2020 calf crop in the United States was estimated at 35.1 million head, down 1 percent from the previous year’s calf crop. Calves born during the 1st 1/2 of 2020 were estimated at 25.8 million head, down 1 percent from the 1st 1/2 of 2019. Calves born during the 2nd 1/2of 2020 were estimated at 9.39 million head, 27 percent of the total 2020 calf crop.
