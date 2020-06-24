In an effort to support its rural communities, particularly those individuals working in essential roles and on the front lines of the healthcare and food security workforce, the firm’s executive leadership team approved funding for each of its branch locations to provide a $250 donation to a local organization of their choice or provide meals to local first-responder units or institutions benefiting the community in their footprint.
“We’re fortunate to be in a financial position that allows us to provide support to our community, particularly during difficult times,” Robert Frazee, Interim CEO, said. “Words cannot express our appreciation for the essential workers and institutions that have strengthened our rural communities since the onset of the coronavirus, and long before it.”
The list of local beneficiaries included the Prince William Area Disaster Relief Fund, Bedford (Va.) Farmer’s Market, Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Botetourt Resource Center Inc., Central W.Va. Community Action, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Food for Preston, God’s Pit Crew, Harvest Child Care Ministries, Local Food Hub, Love Outreach Food Pantry, WVU Jackson General Hospital, South Boston Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, RMH Nuclear, Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, G&W Ambulance Service, Madison Emergency Services Association Food Pantry, Open Door Café, Piedmont Environmental Council, Rockbridge SPCA, The Ampersand Pantry Project, Franklin County Giving Gardens, and more. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.