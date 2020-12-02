CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s organic farming is slowly growing.
A 2019 survey by the USDA shows 27 certified organic farms in the state. The last survey before that, in 2014, showed 24 organic farms, but some were exempt from certification.
The 27 farms covered 3,054 acres.
The 2019 survey shows 8 farms with sales of $500,000 or more and 9 more with sales of $100,000 to $500,000.
Other findings from the 2019 survey:
• 12 farms had crop production, including nursery and greenhouse, 15 had livestock and poultry, and 7 had livestock and poultry products.
• Some of the produce and livestock West Virginia organic farms sold included blueberries, blackberries, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, maple syrup, all hay, soybeans, corn for silage, cows, sheep and broilers.
• 10 farms used animal manures, 9 farms planted green manures, 5 farms maintained beneficial insect/vertebrate habitats and 8 farms produced or used organic mulch/compost.
• 5 farms had direct consumer sales, 8 farms sold through retail markets, institutions or food hubs
• 7 farms reported market access as a major production challenge.
Data came from the 2019 Certified Organic Survey that is part of the 2017 Census of Agriculture program. Survey data were published from producers that were certified organic and transitioning to organic certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.