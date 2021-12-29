CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is now seeking applications for specia
lty crop block grants. Funds will be awarded to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia next year. Six West Virginia projects were awarded a total of $284,618 in 2021.
“Specialty crops are vital to expanding, diversifying, and enhancing the impact agriculture has on our state’s economy,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “The Department is looking for projects that highlight how innovative programs and rural development groups can help West Virginia agriculture expand.”
He called the state’s maple industry a perfect example of a niche crop that has benefited from specialty crop funding.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the WVDA. Recipients have 2 years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
The USDA awarded $72.4 million to 50 states, the District of Columbia and the 5 U.S. territories in 2021. The WVDA anticipates receiving approximately $270,000, from which multiple grants will be awarded.
The application, instructions, and other information can be found at agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/specialty-crop-block-grant/. Applications are due Jan. 12. For more information, email Leslie Boggess at lboggess@wvda.us or call 304-558-2210.
