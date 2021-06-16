A friend called and asked the Old Hippie if we would lend him a shovel.
“They sell those.” I grumbled.
The Old Hippie (aka wife Stephanie) explained that this person only has need of a shovel about 10 minutes out of the year with no place to store one in the meantime.
“Well, if they’re going to pursue a rural lifestyle, they need to get their names on some real estate.’’ I further sternly opined. “Then they’ll have someplace to store tools.”
I eventually conceded under the condition that they not borrow one particular shovel — one that my former excavating boss dubbed “Old Hickory.” Remembering the circumstances surrounding Old Hickory brought me up short.
To my horror, I realized that I was sounding like my miserly cousin — who is critical of everything and everyone. He has since retired to a gated community in South Carolina.
He might be heard to say things like; ‘‘Wassa matter with you — why aren’t you rich yet?’’ or “People in Alberta attach headphones to the wire fences and listen to sounds from the Northern Lights without commercials — it’s a crime” ... or even, when he’s in especially good form: “One of the moons of Jupiter rotates backward; can’t we do something about that?”
He can’t stand disorder, even in nature. To him wilderness is a golf course.
Was my opinionated outburst an example of how we sound when we achieve the American Dream? According to my cousin, I’m probably nowhere near there yet.
He couldn’t wait to get his digs in when the new owners of my home place put in a pool. (Actually, before the area was “developed” the creek ran full and clear which more than sufficed for swimming.)
Though my wants and desires may seem Spartan to the average American, I’m satisfied. We usually have enough of everything — depending when you ask — including a swimming hole on the river. The secret of being successful is knowing when you are. We still don’t have a pool.
Of course, if we take advertising seriously we’ll never get there. The American Dream will keep moving — again and again — just out of our reach.
Anyway, there was a serious economic recession around 1982. Work was scarce everywhere and especially in the rurals. We were in a very bad rental home situation. Some people just shouldn’t be landlords, but nonetheless wind up in that position through pure greed and the inheritance of some dilapidated old house.
To make matters worse, our landlord insisted on cash; remember, there were no ATMs then. I would have to take time off from what little work I could find to go to the bank and cash a check. I would later learn that he was functionally illiterate so couldn’t read my checks that I proffered.
There was a historically fine garden patch on the place that was just starting to be overgrown with weeds and sycamore sprouts. While trying to reclaim this garden, I foolishly pried at a root and broke the handle of our only shovel.
The situation there continued to worsen. We were behind on rent and eviction loomed — though our landlord probably wasn’t capable of pulling it off legally. Just the same, we needed to get out of there.
We were barely keeping up payments on a remote acreage that we were purchasing. In order to improve our situation, we needed to build there. A good friend, the late Tommy Whitacre, had an old house that he was getting ready to demolish.
He said that I could carry away any materials that I might need. Having procured the materials (in my mind, anyway) the next step was to dig the foundation, but the shovel handle was broken and I didn’t have money enough for a new shovel.
A large hickory tree had blown over on our property. I cut a length from its trunk then split or “rivved” a blank from it, avoiding the heart wood which cracks as it seasons. Using a drawknife, I further fashioned a new shovel handle.
As I finished Old Hickory I was probably as far as possible from reaching the American Dream. When l had dug one side of the foundation — a respectable trench — I stopped by Tommy’s store and asked when demolition of his old house would begin. He said that he had to postpone the work for the time being.
“You know,” he said. “There were some sawmillers in here the other day talking about how bad the market for lumber is; they’re losing their …”
Tommy, a church deacon, quickly scanned the store for church ladies then in a conspiratorial tone, completed his off-color description of how badly sawmillers were fairing economically.
“You should be able to buy lumber really cheap.” he concluded. Poverty was not in evidence at Glenwood Johnson’s sawmill at Bloomery.
Glenwood soon took a personal interest in the project and offered much valuable advice. With the help of fellow congregants, we had the mountainside cabin framed up in one glorious day.
I would like to say that we’ve prospered steadily since then, but progress has been anything but steady. But prosper we did.
So — does the American Dream deliver? Again, it depends when you ask.
If the American Dream can be so elusive, what about God’s promise for the future of the earth?
Of all the prophecies in the Bible, try to find some that were not fulfilled — I’ll wait.
Oh, did you find one? Look again. It’s clearly for a future time and, like those of yore, will be fulfilled. Since we have our Bibles handy, let’s look at Isaiah 55:11 or Habakkuk 2:3. Having this assurance, what will the future look like?
First, let’s consider; Was God defeated at Eden? Is there any reason to believe that God’s purpose for the earth at Genesis 1:28 was arrested permanently through the genetic defect of sin?
Temporarily derailed, maybe. Bible verses such as Psalms 37:9-11 and 29, Matthaw 5:5, Revelation 21:4, Isaiah 35:1 or Isaiah 11:9, as well as the general theme of the Bible itself point to a resumption of what was begun in Eden prior to Satan’s and subsequently mankind’s rebellion.
Likely, with no structured commercial system, I’ll be making my own tool handles again — only this time under vastly better circumstances.
Note; Mention of a return to Edenic conditions may be of particular interest to a certain segment of Hampshire County’s population. However, regarding the obvious question, we can only speculate at this time.
