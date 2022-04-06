CHARLESTON — Bees produced less honey in West Virginia last year, but honey stocks on hand Dec. 15 were more than double from 2020.
The state’s honey production in 2021 from producers with 5 or more colonies totaled 258,000 pounds, down 7% from 276,000 pounds in 2020.
Prices for the 2021 crop averaged $4.80 per pound, up 26% from the price of $3.81 per pound in 2020. Value of production totaled $1.24 million, up $186,000, or 18%, from $1.05 million in 2020.
Across the United States , honey production in 2021 totaled 126 million pounds, down 14% from 2020. There were 2.7 million colonies producing honey in 2021, down slightly from 2020.
Yield per colony averaged 46.9 pounds, down 14% from the 54.5 pounds in 2020.
Producer honey stocks were 23.5 million pounds on Dec. 15, down 41% from a year earlier.
Honey prices increased 21% during 2021 to $2.54 per pound, compared to $2.10 per pound in 2020. Prices for each color class are derived by weighting the quantities sold for each marketing channel.
The average prices paid in 2021 for honey bee queens, packages, and nucs were $20, $91 and $125 respectively. Pollination income for 2021 was $269 million, up 6% from 2020.
