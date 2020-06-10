“By Dam” will be this week’s mystery phrase but a little more about that later.
We just returned from a 3-day convention at the Cambria County War Memorial Stadium in Johnstown, Pa. I get a deep, wistful sensation from Johnstown — like I’ve been there before. This could be because I actually have been there — several times. But no, it’s from somewhere deeper than that.
Entering Johnstown, we get the impression of a fairly modern city slowly rising out of a blurry smudge of antiquity and past prosperity.
From around 1900 until the flood of 1977, Johnstown made steel, hosting a Bethleham Steel plant west of town. Many of us can’t imagine the appeal that the hot, dangerous and repetitive work of a factory had for people in those days. I’ve always said that being able to make every life decision and to use one’s creativity in a variety of situations is one of the best 7 blessings we have — as long as we don’t need to.
Many of these immigrant workers and indigenous dirt farmers came from a time and place where one had to make these decisions daily — whether they wanted to or not. Moreover, creativity was essential for survival. How much better it must have seemed to put in your days at some simple task knowing that everything else would be taken care of.
However, if you just couldn’t handle mill work, there was still plenty of money around. Any enterprise that popped up was almost guaranteed success. We can still see many of the old one-bay auto repair shops from that period, now boarded up.
Many homes, apparently built just after the even more infamous 1889 flood later had business facilities built on to their street-side fronts.
I became fascinated by these remnants of old mom-and-pop business operations.
Some had large store-front windows — furniture and appliance stores, soda fountains and so-forth — now converted to living space. The larger number, though, had windows high on their outside walls and/or glass block windows at normal street height.
This window placement indicates that these were bars. I like bars so I naturally focused on these. These additions hint of them all being built around the same time. I theorize that they are the legacy of soldiers returning from World War II and hanging out their shingles.
By the way, my favorite bars are those quiet, out-of-the-way back-street places. I prefer no band and some dust on the juke-box. Old men in bowties and straw boaters sip from tall Pilsner glasses while a baseball game — devoid of modern glitz — plays on the television. Photos of legendary race horses adorn the walls — a Manville bar.
Ah — there’s the connection. That small Polish factory town 10 miles out River Road from our New Jersey farming community.
There’s a bar on nearly — if not every — street in Manville. A male rite of passage involves becoming at least a part-time bartender for a while. Look down even the longest, darkest street and you’re sure to see that familiar, friendly neon glow down at the end or along the way.
In addition to several slow-rising floods of its own, Manville suffered a reversal similar to Johnstown’s when it was discovered that asbestos building materials, the town’s main product, posed a public health hazard. I seem to recall the Johns-Manville plant still operating after a fashion but the boom times were clearly over.
Manville’s indomitable spirit is occasionally shown during those aforementioned floods. My cousin Vick upon returning from Manville during one of these floods reported that it was “like a fair” with people riding about the streets in motorboats sporting generous beer coolers.
I’ve always considered the tenacious spirit and the proliferation of bars in Manville to be largely a product of the town’s Polish influence. Being of Lithuanian decent (2nd U.S. generation) I have some insight into our shared culture.
I went looking for a ‘‘Polish connection” in Johnstown, whose Yellow Pages list 34 bars, though some may be in outlying communities, with a Johnstown address.
Among these listed under bars and pubs is the Free Poland Society. Though not listed under Bars and Pubs there are 2 numbers and 2 addresses for The Polish National Alliance.
I did a double-take when I read Johnstown’s mayor’s name; Frank Jankovic — differing by only one letter from legendary Polish Polka king, Frankie Yankovic. I think I’m onto something .
The name of another bar jumped out at me during my Yellow Pages research; Scott’s By Dam. Perhaps the name somehow references the famous dam on the South Fork River that burst tragically in 1889. Maybe it’s a quote from dim Celtic history when a British Lord cast a glance across whatever Northumbrian fen that happened to be handy and saw a kilted throng approaching .
At the sound of drums and bagpipes he may have exclaimed “ Scots by damn!” Maybe it’s a reference to a female thoroughbred racehorse.
Walking to the arena that Saturday morning, I found owner Scott McLochlan sitting in the doorway of this establishment. I asked about the name. The kind and humorous exchange that followed was inconclusive. It ‘s likely just a play on words like Far Muse or Matt Lehnen’s horse shoeing business, Hoof Hearted.
I did, however, establish that Scott is a certifiable hoot.
I resolved to stop by for a beer and conduct an interview after the day’s program.
That afternoon, I found Scot’s By Dam to be a bar made to order. Not only was it in one of those historic storefronts, the place was quiet with a baseball game on the television.
I should have worn a straw boater. I ordered a Yingling draft and tried to conduct the interview with the young ladies behind the bar. They were helpful but “You need to talk to Scot” seemed to be the consensus .
I found Scot in the alley working on the bar’s air conditioning .
Amid the banter that was already becoming customary between us, I got a little history of Johnstown. Scot’s By Dam was originally a delicatessen. This led me to guess that the upstairs of the bar wasn’t his homeplace — I mean a Scottish deli?
He explained that the town was indeed an ethnic melting pot and that my Polish theory probably wasn’t far off. Italy is well represented in Johnstown as well.
“It’s a very friendly town,” he concluded.
As if on cue, he was given the chance to demonstrate when a young woman with a baby in a backpack carrier, tripped and fell on the sidewalk. Scot and the staff of Scot’s By Dam rushed to her aid. I like Manville — I like Johnstown — I like Scot’s.
By Dam.
First published June 15, 2016
(0) comments
