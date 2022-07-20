“Gristedes: grocer since 18-something.”
This is one of the last things one sees when leaving New York City via the Hudson River Parkway and the George Washington Bridge. The tall, white illuminated sign on the old soot-darkened brick building called out to me like an old friend in a favorite-uncle voice.
Strange. I had spent half my life avoiding this city. Though near my native central New Jersey, I much preferred the countryside.
Tree-shrouded Princeton was about as urban as I ever wanted to get. Somerville, with its DeLorean trials and patient-murdering hospital nurse was far too busy and maybe a little grouchy. (My father was an intended victim of this infamous killer male nurse, but his tough West Virginia constitution withstood the heart stimulant overdose.)
New York might as well have been on the moon, and I wouldn’t care if it was.
So why was this city grocer such an old friend? How did I happen to know how to pronounce its name correctly?
I thought about the possibility that I had seen it advertised on WNEW TV or WOR or possibly WPIX. With their kid-show ads instructing children on how to cross a busy street or warning them against nibbling on chips of lead paint in “broken down walls and halls” of tenement buildings, these TV stations were definitely city oriented.
But no ...
I guess that I should explain what we were doing in a city that I had avoided for so long. The Old Hippie and I were part of a tour visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to view artifacts from ancient Egypt.
It was indeed fascinating to see patterns and customs established thousands of years ago and how they filtered down to our day in the form of traditions, architecture and even corporate logos.
One of these ancient Egyptian religious symbols emerged, in a customized form, as the German Luftwaffe insignia in the 1930s and ’40s.
This just happens to be the version that I’m most familiar with. It was chilling, then, to see this symbol exhumed from a tomb inside an ancient pyramid.
Our tour bus company had somehow wound up with a GPS programmed for automobiles rather than for trucks and buses. That’s how we happened to be on the Hudson River Parkway where trucks and buses aren’t allowed.
We made it into Jersey before NYPD could slap the cuffs on us. Later, in Upstate New York, we thus wound up having to back up and turn around at low overpasses and shaky bridges. I was, by then, beginning to hum “Sloop John B.”
The purpose of this part of our adventure was to visit a Bible printer and farm belonging to a Christian organization of which my wife and I are members. Bibles printed there are distributed worldwide in over 120 different languages without charge.
The buildings and machinery were clean and in perfect working order. I know what much of this stuff costs. We could pave the whole place a foot thick in $20 bills and it probably wouldn’t be enough to cover the cost — even though there wasn’t an air conditioned doghouse in sight.
I’ve seen similar efforts work nearly as well. Ronald McDonald House is one example. Your donation to that charity is compounded by donations of food and other essentials from area businesses and by volunteer labor.
Charlottesville, Va., McDonald House even put me to work repairing huge washing machines when we needed to stay there.
The workers at the printers are all volunteers. They are, however, paid a stipend in an arrangement similar to that of VISTA — Volunteers In Service To America. The equipment and property are paid for through voluntary individual donations.
Unfortunately, the healthy stand of corn that we passed at the entrance, some Black Angus cattle and a large Kubota final drive unit being carried through the printing factory on a forklift were about as close to the 2,000-acre, 900-head farming and orchard operation as we would get.
It had been rumored that the farm still used some equipment that was in excess of 25 years old.
Antique Power Magazine photographer Ellie Kenney, who also happened to be on the tour, and I were poised to go into action should we find ourselves among Farmalls and Poppin’ Johnnies.
But why had I fixated on Gristedes’? As we headed back into rural New York State, the warm sunshine through the tinted glass, the humming of the wheels and the subdued conversation around me almost lulled me to sleep.
In this near dream state, I heard the name Gristedes spoken in the voice of an older cousin’s friend. This fellow was from an Italian community situated at the local U.S. General Services Administration depot.
According to local legend, this neighborhood formed, in part, during World War II when Italian prisoners of war were detained at this government facility. At the end of the war, some chose to stay and become part of the already largely Italian community.
Some simply stayed at the depot, which provided adequate housing for them to raise their families and employment with government benefits as well.
In 1968, the Baby Boom crop born in 1950 turned 18.
So what? So nothing — in New Jersey, that is.
In New York, however, 18 was the minimum age to purchase alcohol. I got to know this bunch in ’68 when any hip 18-year-old knew that Gristedes’ was right at the end of the George Washington Bridge and thus the closest place for a Jersey kid to load up the trunk with beer.
I never made the Gristedes’ run with these older fellows and had to be satisfied hearing about their adventures second hand. I was only 16, and to cross state lines with a minor would only add to their beer smuggling charges should they get caught. I would have to wait until age 61 to actually see Gristedes’ — hence the headline.
After one run, we agreed to meet at my family’s old farmhouse to consume this product and crash for the night. I was under age, but in New Jersey, the older, guys were, too.
My aunt who lived nearby later said that she was appalled at the language that we were using. A Catholic, she likely had the priest say a prayer for us.
While I’ve cleaned up my language for reasons of my own, the language in a letter from my cousin would indicate that it really didn’t help.
