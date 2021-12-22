William Taylor and Callie Taylor Dayton may just be 2 of the busiest people you’ll meet come the holiday season.
This father-daughter duo owns and operates May Tree Farm in Grant County.
It’s one of the largest wholesale/choose-and-cut Christmas tree operations in the state. But the Taylors didn’t start out as Christmas tree farmers.
“I’m a 4th-generation farmer. I’ve been in it all my life,” explains William. “My grandfather came back to West Virginia from Texas in 1890-something and started farming on the home place where I grew up, which is 3 miles west of Petersburg.
“He had beef cattle, and that’s what we still do today. We run about 450 mother cows. We also raise broilers for Pilgrim’s Pride, about 200,000 at a time. We have 6 poultry houses.”
You’d think that would be enough to keep William busy.
“It’s not like I needed another enterprise,” he laughs.
But when May Tree Farm came up for sale in 2014, the Taylors took a leap of faith and purchased the property.
“It was more about the land. This tree farm borders property we already owned,” William explained. “Initially, I was looking at harvesting the trees that were here and transitioning it into a cattle farm. So, we decided to take the plunge.
“Once we got into it, it was so well set up and already had a customer base. It was kind of silly not to keep it going as a Christmas tree farm.”
May Tree Farm actually got its start in the 1970s. Forester Larry May owned the operation for more than 3 decades and grew his own seedlings in a greenhouse on the property. Customers came from near and far to choose and cut a May Christmas tree.
William says he was lucky enough to purchase the property after May passed away.
“This farm is about 200 acres. It’s not all in trees, but we try to keep about 75,000 trees in the ground at all times,” William said. “You’re looking at about a 7- to 8-year time frame from when the trees are planted to when you call sell them.”
The Taylors plant anywhere between 12,000 to 15,000 trees annually. William estimates they’ll harvest about 4,500 trees this holiday season and hope to increase that to 10,000-plus in the coming years as the trees they plant start to mature.
A big chunk of the trees ready for sale were harvested in early November.
“We started cutting Nov. 1. We wait later than most people because I want the freshest product I can get for our wholesale trees,” William said. “They go out the week of Thanksgiving.”
Four tractor trailers loaded with May Christmas trees arrived at farmers’ markets and Christmas tree lots in the D.C. area and went on sale the day after Thanksgiving. Another truck made the trip to Capitol Market in Charleston where the Taylors set up shop.
The rest of the mature trees are sold on site, where hundreds of families travel to choose and cut their perfect tree until the farm closed for the season Dec. 12.
And selling them is Callie’s area of expertise.
“We bought the farm in November of 2014, right in the middle of harvest season. The whole family just jumped right in,” says Callie. “We had a junky little card table with a little cash register. That’s all we had.
“Since then, we take what we learn and try to improve the following year.”
The farm is truly a family operation.
“On a typical morning during the Christmas season, we roll in before 9. Once we open for business, we each have our different roles,” says Callie. “I’m the one running the cash register. Dad is typically getting everyone going at the baler, getting trees loaded out. We always have hot chocolate for the guests. My Aunt Nancy takes care of that. My Uncle Mike is also involved in the operation. My mom and husband are here, too. Even our neighbor Vicki is here to help out. It is non-stop all day.”
The Taylors aren’t just selling Christmas trees. Callie says they’re selling an experience.
“We do everything we can to make it a fun time. Families get to go out with a saw, find their perfect tree and cut it down on their own. The kids are always super excited about that. Some folks will buy one tree; some will buy 2 or 3,” Callie said. “We’re a family-owned operation. We really care about our product and we’re happy to assist our customers to make this a great experience for them.”
Customers have a lot of trees to choose from. There are Douglas fir, concolor fir, blue spruce, Scotch pine, Canaan fir, Turkish fir and Korean fir.
So, what is the most sought after tree on the farm?
William says it varies from year to year.
“Last year, the most popular was the concolor fir. For a while, the Turkish firs were pretty popular, too. Wholesale-wise the Frazier firs are our best sellers. We’re trying a few new trees,” says William. “That’s the thing about this business. I have to figure what I can sell eight years from now. It’s a lot harder than raising cattle.”
As for the farm’s customer base, they come from all over.
“We have older folks that have come here before we bought it. They’ll show up and say, ‘We know where we’re going.’ But every year we’re amazed at how many new customers we have,” says William.
Callie, whose day job is as an economic developer for Grant County, knows how important it is to grow your customer base. With a limited advertising budget, she says they’ve been able to market the business using Facebook and word of mouth.
But one of their biggest marketing tools is a large May Tree Farm sign at the entrance to the property that sits just off Corridor H.
“We have a lot of local people who buy their tree from us,” explains Callie. “But we do see a lot of our customer base come from the Washington, D.C./ Virginia area. Many of them are traveling Corridor H up to Canaan Valley or the Thomas-Davis area. They’ll stop on their way back home to get a tree.”
William has some advice for keeping your choose and cut Christmas tree looking as good as the day you brought it home.
“An evergreen tree, once you cut it off, will actually seal itself to hold the moisture inside,” explains William. “That’s why when you buy a fresh tree, you need to make a fresh cut on the bottom, or it won’t continue to drink water.
“The next thing is to keep it watered. Make sure it doesn’t run out of water and seal up again. And finally, don’t put it near a heating source. Other than that, there’s no real trick. There’s no magic to it. Just keep them watered.”
Come Dec. 25, the Taylors will get a well-deserved day of rest. However, Callie says the hustle and bustle of all their customers is what really makes their holiday merry and bright.
“Our Christmas is a little different now after buying the tree farm. Our Christmas goes into making everyone else’s Christmas happy. That’s what is exciting for me.”
May Tree Farm, in Maysville, is open for business each year starting the day after Thanksgiving. Before visiting, the Taylors suggest you check out May Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook for availability of trees. You can visit their website at www.maytreefarm.com.
