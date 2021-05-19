The week leading up to the 21st annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival saw rain daily. There was no reason to expect the festival date to be any different. I had an unusual request from an old customer-not for tractor repair but for mowing.
The customer resides out of the area but maintains the old family farm near Atoka in Faquier County, Virginia.
An aging relative, having been given notice by his doctor that he wasn’t going to have many more opportunities to get around, wanted to see the farm for the last time. I was asked to mow the acreage around the farmhouse just before his arrival on Thursday.
The rain just wouldn’t let up. Fortunately, I happened to be in that area when a patch of blue sky went over. After establishing that the tractor wasn’t going to sink in the thick topsoil, I proceeded to mow.
The sky soon darkened and scattered raindrops dotted the faded red tractor’s hood and produced little explosions of steam on the hot exhaust stack.
Now if we’re standing in a parched field hoping for rain, such sprinkles quickly move on. However, as we are all aware, if we’re trying to get something done that calls for dry weather, these scattered raindrops steadily increase in number. The explosions on the stack soon became a full-scale flak barrage and the tractor’s hood was soon glistening.
I felt strangely like a character in 0. Henry’s “The Last Leaf,” but I don’t think that my outcome will be the same. No, this cough I’m currently enjoying as I write this isn’t from mowing in the rain or even from painting a leaf next to a vine on a tenement wall in the bitter cold, it’s from good ol’ West Virginia barn dust. Starting on Wednesday, May 4, I turned my attention to preparations for the North River Mills/Ice Mountain festival.
It’s hard to say where barn dust comes from but there’s plenty of it every year. I read somewhere that some of the dust that seems to accumulate from nowhere is the remains of exploded meteorites and space junk entering the atmosphere. I could be sweeping up stardust. Sweeping is followed by a 160-psi air blast from front to back and out the door-so I breathe lots of dust.
The Old Hippie and I were the only folks attending the Artist’s Reception on Friday night. Some of the artists called and said they would come by in the morning to hang art rather than leave it overnight in the damp air. If we hadn’t attended, though, a hundred or so people would have shown up to find the Narrow Gallery locked.
We opened the shop and hung a lighted kerosene lantern in the doorway. After running the extension cord from the Miller house, the lights in the gallery came on. At least we lit the place up so folks driving by would see that something related to the North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival was already going on.
The Old Hippie and I enjoyed a romantic and well deserved date sipping wine under the gallery lights while listening to ‘30s and ‘40s music on the radio.
I’m still liking Charles Hall’s idea of using my basic, unedited notes to describe the festival day.
Notes; May 7, 2016 Arrived 8:01 from Slanesville direction — opened the shop and gallery — Steve plugged in the cord — gallery lights came on.
Removed the wide shop door and stood it up to conceal the couches stored under the lean-to structure. Was some blue sky showing when I arrived — it’s gray/white now (8:45 — just fog burning off, I hope.
8:50 — a red pickup hauling an antique gas engine arrives (Rocky Sullivan and 1935 “Handy Andy”) and parks by the Beavers’ truck.
He didn’t sink — a good sign. Children’s voices from somewhere — they suddenly erupt onto the wide back porch of the Miller house.
Old Hippie arrived 9:03 — Rob Wolford arrived with his forge.
The rest of the old tractor and antique gas engine people arrived en-masse: Gary Martin, The Straws, et als. Terry Bailes submitted a painting by son-in- law, Sam Baker for display — Matai, Terry’s dog. Stef and husband Josh are in town, too.
Sandy 0’ Brien, the “Hot-dog Queen” arrived and set up her grill. Steve is using the large MF 283 tractor to push the hay wagon sideways to align with the porch for musicians to set up on. No wonder I’m always fixing that wagon. Brian Hall arrived with his rare MF35 Diesel tractor — parked in the show line-up.
9:58: Still waiting for artists and more tractors — first notes of front porch picking/fiddling; 9:59: Charley McComber arrived with the Sidewinder tractor-an IH hit-and-miss powering parts of a Massey-Harris combine poetically “cut down, turned around and lowered down.”
Saw Roger Cook from across the road with a .50-caliber double-barrel muzzleloader. Walked over and got involved in working on it — probably wasn’t much help — Charles Hall arrived looking like he was running for office in 1920 — lots of red white and blue. Lisa, Ellie and Jeraven Kenney arrived 10:35 and hung art — Holly Smith arrived about 10 minutes later with Capon Bridge Middle school art.
Randy Hott arrived with his model T truck and set up his canal boat and arrowhead displays. Ken Riggleman, who usually brings his Ford Model A instead brought a 1952 Ford pickup — parked in his customary place in front of the Miller House. Trevor Thorne arrived with his antique Case VAC tractor at 11:41 — Leo Straw gave a blank-fire demonstration of a Civil War rifle .
Finally got a chance to check out the Narrow Gallery. A bucket of bolts and other hardware mysteriously appeared behind Rob’s forge — apparently donated by some passer-by.
Mark Bowers gave his live raptor demonstration and lecture in the garden — drew quite a crowd. Ashley Creek aka Halisso Pisa (“The Student” in Chickasaw) of the Chickasaw Nation displayed printed materials — maps, stories, coloring pages on a Chickasaw theme. (Note; this display inspired me to consider a Lithuanian/Polish culture display for next year but I had to abandon the idea since the event is alcohol-free.)
The bridge dedication not at the bridge that was being dedicated but on the porch of the old “Shanholtz Place” next to the store at 1:03. Introduction and history by Charles Hall — resolution read by Ruth Rowan. Also present on stage: Craig Blair, Charles Trump (no relation), Daryl Cowles.
Closing speech by Charles Hall.
The 1st memorial to a Union soldier in Hampshire — talk of ‘’Historic Trace” — interesting.
Back at the shop/gallery, Rob mentioned that he uses used cooking oil to harden metal — a fellow disappeared for a while and brought back 12 gallons of the stuff — watch what you wish for.
Steve estimated that around 75 people took the hike to the ice caves — some also going up to the Raven Rocks. No art sales this year, but some commissions. It was 5:08 before North River Mills became a ghost town again — am sitting in the Old Black Truck preparing to leave, savoring the moment — wind in the trees shadows move across pasture and old barn wood — another NRM Day draws to a close — A mason bee visits me in my truck — bees just don’t get glass — managed to escort him out.
First published May 18, 2016
