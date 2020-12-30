ROMNEY — Brandon Walsh has been named direct support professional of the year for Potomac Center.
First runner-up went to Miranda Vetter and 2nd runner-up to Courtney Raines.
Potomac Center is West Virginia’s only residential facility for the state’s most challenging children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Rick Harshbarger Potomac Center’s CEO said direct support professionals are the most important part in what makes the Potomac Center do the great work it does.
“I am proud of all these wonderful folks, especially our highest honoree Brandon Walsh,” he said.
Walsh works at the Potomac Center Birch Lane Group Home.
“His story is truly amazing,” said Rick Harshbarger, president and CEO of Potomac Center when he announced the awards. Without going into details about Walsh, he said, “Potomac Center loves and has an amazing comeback story.”
Multiple staff members said Brandon is one of their favorite to work with.
“Brandon can always be found walking through town, or out with their assigned clients,” one of his nominations said.
Walsh was touched by the recognition.
“One day it just clicks,” he said. “You realize what is important and what is not important.”
Vetter works at Potomac Center’s Hampshire Place location.
Nominations called her supportive of the residents.
“She allows them to make decisions for themselves and supports them in understanding the consequences of their actions,” one nomination said.
Vetter said the residents and co-workers have become family to her.
“Watching the residents grow and achieve their goals is heartwarming,” she said, “so to receive the award for 1st runner-up of direct support professional of the year for doing something that I love and pride myself in is gratifying and fulfilling.”
Raines’ nominations noted her smile and positive attitude.
“She is hands down one of the most reliable staff at the Potomac Center,” a nominator said. “She is a go-to person when someone is needed for coverage.”
Raines said she was shocked to be nominated.
“I’m so grateful for being chosen and happy to work here,” she said. o
