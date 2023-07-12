0705 WVU multiflora rose 1.jpg

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources lists the multiflora rose in their top Dirty Dozen list of invasive species. The highly invasive shrub can grow alongside streambanks, roadsides, in pastures, forest canopy gaps, disturbed areas and mature forests.

Multiflora rose may sound like a bountiful variant of the classic flowering bush, but its unexpected white blooms and red berries conceal one of Mother Nature’s sinister surprises: The invasive shrub is a thorny foe that threatens native plants in more than 40 states, including West Virginia and neighboring Pennsylvania.

The perennial pest’s flowers and fruit also make it easy to identify, which sparked inspiration for West Virginia University researchers. Thanks to a $175,000 grant from the Pittsburgh-based Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Natural Resource Analysis Center at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design is building upon its expertise with drones to develop tools that can detect, map, treat and monitor invasive species such as multiflora rose.  

0712 WVU multiflora rose 2.png

A research team from the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design Natural Resource Analysis Center practices using drones to scan the landscape at a field site earlier this year

