I haven’t been keeping up on the local investigation of unidentified flying objects. However, I thought that I should get my story out there before the UFO investigators pack up and leave – if they haven’t already.
It was late March or early April. I had attended an evening meeting at the local facility of the world-wide Christian organization to which the Old Hippie and I both belong. (I refrain from mentioning this organization by name in order to allow it a degree of plausible deniability if I should say or do something really whacko.)
This property along Jersey Mountain Road has a really cool feature that most people may not be aware of – the parking lot. Beginning near the top of the ridge, it slopes steadily downward toward the east where it joins a large open hayfield that slopes away even further.
After dark, this is an ideal location for star gazing and watching nighttime rocket launches from Wallop’s Island along the Virginia coast.
On that evening, as the meeting was breaking up, I stepped outside to see which planets might be visible. Here’s a little planet-spotter’s guide; Venus is very bright and greenish. Since it is between us and the sun, Venus sets in the west as the night progresses.
This planet’s identity can be further verified by aligning it with some fixed object and observing which way it moves. Outer planets, such as reddish Mars, silvery Jupiter and golden Saturn, will appear to rise. Mercury, a silver dot on the eastern horizon can sometimes be seen briefly in the early morning before it becomes obscured by the glare of the sun.
Anyway, this evening’s stargazing held an unusual feature – a UFO.
This stationary object consisted of a long rectangle of yellowish-white light and hung silently about a half-mile to the east. I expected the object to move away while emitting some kind of aircraft noise. Instead, it hung quiet and motionless.
About 5 minutes into this haunting experience, it was apparent that the thing would remain fixed in the sky long enough for me to fetch a more knowledgeable observer. I stepped inside and summoned an acquaitance, who happened to be attending the same meeting. He is known to many to be an authority regarding things skyward.
“What’s that?” I asked, indicating the glowing object.
“1 don’t know,” came the reply.
I was a little surprised by that answer. This object thus – in my mind, at least – became officially unidentified. My acquaintance visually aligned the strange light with fixed objects on the ground and determined that whatever the thing might be, it was indeed moving very slowly – straight toward us.
The object, with lights that seemed to indicate a triangular shape, floated directly overhead, moving very slowly and low over the rooftops.
It emitted only a faint whisper. Soon, it was gone toward the west.
Was this part of an alien invasion? I’m sure that it was.
However, these aliens had invaded us numerous times in the past. One such invasion involved a Boston tinsmith – fortified· with rum as the story goes – and a famous midnight ride. A later invasion involved 4 characters: John, (Sit) Paul, George and Ringo.
Yes, this was a British military aircraft – possibly a Harrier. (I caution the reader; in case you haven’t noticed, we Yanks tend to call any British military aircraft a Harrier.)
This jet-propelled craft also has propellers mounted on its wings.
This craft can travel at jet speeds, but landing is accomplished by tipping the props 90 degrees and turning them on – instant helicopter. Combine jet cruising speed — with helicopter capabilities and you have the ultimate emergency medical transport craft.
Lately, I’ve noticed one of these aircraft flying in daylight. It was moving under audible jet propulsion, its inactive propellers tipped forward and churning lazily in the incidental wind. But how did it move so slowly and silently that night – and why?
I would reason that the craft was moving in propeller mode, its props powered silently by hydraulic motors which derive their power from a pump or pumps driven by an idling jet turbine.
As for why, my guess is that the only flight path that the craft’s navigator could wrangle from the control tower at Dulles International Airport was simply too low for jet propulsion to be engaged safely.
Once out of the area where Dulles traffic might be circling waiting to land, the pilot can kick in the jets and speed the patient on to the WVU hospital at Morgantown or until controllers at Pittsburgh International tell him to cool his jets.
Or not. I’m only guessing as to what that object may have been and letting my imagination take over. If we prefer to believe that this strange object was staffed with ETs instead of the Queen’s subjects (or bloomin’ colonists that’s fine. After all, my speculations are, for the time being, basically fiction. I hope that I’ve been of some help.
First published May 29, 2019.
