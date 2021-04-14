I’ve made the tractor repair rounds and have everybody’s machines at least functional. I’ve also made a little money so that my creditors know that I — and my accounts — are still active after a fashion. The weather forecast for the week shows intermittent showers and perhaps a few random cold snaps.
While I wait (barring emergency calls) for the weather to moderate into consecutive sunny days, I’ve decided to dedicate a week to yard work and house repair. (The moment that I typed the last sentence our huge redheaded woodpecker went to work on our wooden back porch railing — whose side is he on?) This seemed like a good time to spruce things up because we’re about to be converged upon by family from 3 directions.
The first order of business is to resume leaf removal from last fall when snow and surgery shut this job down. My attire for this job includes a holstered .22 magnum revolver. If I were to encounter a rabid skunk or nest of copperheads, I could likely survive the encounter. However, considering all of the guns that I buy, sell and trade, to meet either of these situations unarmed could result in near-fatal irony. By some miracle, though armed in this manner throughout the day, I didn’t stop a single bank robbery or foil any terrorist plots.
Our 2 cats like to watch this operation as they do have a vested interest. In places, removal of the leaves exposes bare soil. The braver and more animated of the 2 inspects the new soil carefully and takes a few tentative practice swipes at the cool earth with a forepaw before actually digging and settling in. So begins a season of periodically hauling shovelfuls of thus contaminated loam over to the forsythia hedge and tossing it in. Maybe this is why our forsythia infestation is so strong.
A switch from jersey gloves to thick leather high-cuffed welding gloves becomes necessary in order to remove a stand of greenbriers. I’m not talking about the relatively wimpy multifloral rose, which can grow thick enough to confine cattle. This is the infamous West Virginia “Greenbraar.” This pest grows so thick and impenetrable that it has resulted in Civil War battles where both sides fired off hundreds of pounds of powder and lead, yet nobody even got nicked. In at least one instance, fighting amongst the greenbriers and jagged mountains, both sides retreated simultaneously.
The Lenten Rose is still in bloom, and I carefully raked the leaves from around it. The reader can probably tell by now that I have a fascination with the antiquity of this flower’s name. Originally, it was probably named “Ye Lenten Rofe” since the lower case “s” of centuries ago looked like small f’s. I won’t use “Olde,” but it’s tempting. This flower is currently featured as the Old Hippie’s (aka wife Stephanie) cellphone wallpaper.
Next is splitting a pile of oak firewood and putting it away in the woodshed. The Old Hippie likes to split wood and usually reserves this job for herself. However, this job can wait no longer since the wood is a potential mowing obstacle. She’s an accomplished logger (she taught this author how to operate a chainsaw) and even built a log cabin with only an axe. She lived there for her college years in favor of a dorm room. Throughout those 4 Connecticut winters, heat at the cabin was provided by an old oil drum converted to a woodstove, which she kept supplied by herself with only an axe and crosscut saw.
She regularly works out at the Wellness Center. You have my permission to feel her biceps — now you only need hers. I urge you to obtain such permission before proceeding. The Bible tells husbands to assign a wife a place of honor as a weaker vessel. The honor part is no problem but that “weaker vessel” could probably whoop me.
An old apple tree blew over last winter. I’ve already cut up and stacked the trunk and larger branches, making a nice ornamental woodpile. (By the way, this apple wood has never been sprayed and might work well for smoking meat. Anyone interested can call, and perhaps we can arrange a swap for oak or my favorite, ash) The tangled top branches next had to be dragged to the brush pile while trying to navigate around clusters of tiny blue and white flowers in the new grass. There began the process that, at Whitham Orchard, we referred to as “cutting out the big wood.”
At Whitham’s the brush left over from winter pruning was windrowed in the pathways between the rows of trees then driven over and ground up with a brush hog type mower. (If you decide to try this at home, remember that the mower can throw sticks with deadly force. Adequate guards need to be installed to protect the operator.) Prunings too large for the mower were cut out and separated to be sawn into firewood with the farm’s belt-driven cordwood saw mounted on a 1940s Oliver tractor.
Many hours were thus spent walking through the rows of trees with my old friend, the late John R. “Bob” Whitacre. Bob grew up farming at Cold Stream in Hampshire County, an area where Stephanie, our 3 daughters and I also lived for many years. Much of my knowledge of Cold Stream — as well as its more colorful characters — resulted from days spent “cutting out the big wood” with Bob. Orchard work does have its share of less than desirable realities, but those who see it as mere drudgery are missing the point.
Next will be the chore of reroofing the back porch. This time we’ll use metal salvaged from the reroofing of Ray McBride’s old store at Hanging Rock. I always like to work a little sentiment, history and nostalgia into my construction.
With the first rain after completion, we’ll be able to join in that universal rural American conversation, “Don’t you love the sound of rain falling on a tin roof?” Answer: “What? I can’t hear you over all that racket.”
First published April 8, 2015
