POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will host an Antique Gas Engine Show at 5 p.m. July 3.
The event will feature an antique and farm tractor pulls. The Country Kitchen and Country Store will be open for the show.
“These are great events to start your summer in the Mountain State. Bring the kids down to the State Farm Museum so they can experience antiques of the past and learn about West Virginia’s rich agricultural history,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said.
The State Farm Museum also hosts the Christopher H. Bauer Wildlife Museum, which contains a large collection of mounted wildlife hunting trophies. Other attractions include authentic log cabins, an early farmhouse, an operational 19th Century blacksmith shop, turn-of-the-century doctor and newspaper offices, a display room that contains an extensive collection of firearms, knives and other hunting accessories, and a mounted body of “General,” the 3rd-largest horse ever recorded.
For more information, call the Farm Museum office at 304-675-5737 or email at wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com, or visit www.wvfarmmuseum.org. The museum grounds are located just north of Point Pleasant.
