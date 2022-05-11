“And it’s just a box of rain, I don’t know who put it there.”
Grateful Dead, American Beauty album, circa 1970
Some years ago, a fellow wrote to the Cumberland Times and put forth the challenge (somewhat condescendingly, I thought): “If the flood of Noah’s day actually happened, where’s all the buried timber — uprooted and askew from the heavily forested world prior?”
I personally don’t know, but I can venture a guess.
In addition to all that uprooting and swishing around as the waters deepened and responded to the contours of the landscape in stupendous ways, we must consider another factor — weight.
“What’s a cubic foot of water weigh, dear?” I hollered to the Old Hippie, hoping she would be in earshot.
“I don’t know offhand.” Came her voice from down the hallway. “But a cubic foot contains about 7 gallons.”
“Riiight…” I chided.
“I’ll check the Internet,” she declared, pecking away at the buttons on her phone.
“Not only is that cheating,” I protested. “but the folks down at the Internet don’t know beans.”
“7.480519481 gallons in a square foot of water,” the hallway voice stated flatly.
“See what I mean?” I called back, “They don’t know a thing down there. Why do we waste our tax money?”
Time for some real research — my 17-pound 1923 Funk and Wagnall’s Dictionary.
Lessee … here we learn that a cubic foot is equal to 1,728 cubic inches while a gallon contains 231 cubic inches, almost equal to the engine displacement in my ’54 Chevy —now we’re getting somewhere. 1,728 divided by 231 = (are you ready for this?) 7.480519481.
Unbelievable. Like the idea that doubling the diameter of a pipe increases the volume of the flow of water 4 times. It does. Water is funny stuff.
According to National Geographic, January, 1945, if all the mountains were flattened (making West Virginia the size of Canada — author’s note) and the seabed brought up level thus distributing the land evenly around the world, water would cover the earth about a mile and a half deep.
Now, since the waters covered “all the high hills that were under heaven” (Genesis 7:19-20, KJV) plus another 15 cubits (about 22 feet) we might surmise that pre-flood mountains were wimpy compared to their more modern counterparts.
We might further theorize that the pressures caused by the flood actually caused these mountains to thrust upward and the seabeds to deepen.
How much weight? A gallon of water weighs about 8 pounds. Multiply 8 pounds by 7.48 gallons in a square foot and we get 59.8 pounds of H2O. Multiply 59.8 by the number of feet in a mile, the estimated depth of the flood water, 5,280 and our little ol’ mile-high box of rain weighs 315,997 pounds.
And so does the next one and the one next to it and so on around the planet.
This is being supported on a relatively thin crust of earth and rock 20 to 100 miles thick over a soft core thousands of miles wide. If we divide 315,997 by 12 for pounds per square inch we get 26,331 PSI. (Is this the correct formula? I only say that I used to hang out with Nobel Prize-winning mathematician John Nash — not that I learned anything) 315,997 or 26,331 — either one is a lot.
I took a quick look through some of my tractor shop manuals for some pressures in common use today. They averaged around 2,500 PSI. Quality hydraulic hose is rated at 4,000 PSI. At those pressures, a thin stream of fluid can penetrate like a bullet.
The U.S. Navy manual Basic Hydraulics (NAVPERS 16193 restricted 1945) (so the Japanese didn’t know the basics) Any way, there’s mention of 4,000 PSI, but only in the context of reduction. Let’s just say that if I see a gauge reading 6,000 PSI, I’m taking cover.
The book also describes Paskal’s Law from 1653, which states that these pressures extend in all directions at once. Imagine the ultra high pressure under water “storms” and turbulence as these pressures equalize. Now, that’ll move some rock.
The effect of tremendous weight and pressure is evident in any deep road cut. Sedimentary rock needs a flat surface in order to form in a straight line. The consistent and dramatic arching that we see can only result from great pressure and force.
I’m not certain that such pressures are necessary for the fossilization process. However, according to the book “The Biblical Flood and the Ice Epoch” (D. Patten, 1966) 2 tons should be sufficient to fossilize fauna and flora quickly. Again, I’m not sure, but have you ever found a fossized ’55 Chevy?
Now, take all of this vegetation, folded under layers of soil and rock, apply about 160 tons of pressure for about a year and we would have a recipe for chemical and physical change.
So, where is the fossil evidence of the Great Flood?
The 1923 Funk and Wagnalls Dictionary describes it thusly; “Mineral: an amorphous substance derived by the carbonization of vegetation of prehistoric ages containing free carbon and different hydrocarbons and also complex substances carrying oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen, contaminated with various amounts of mineral matter, such as pyrites, gypsum, lime, magnesia and silica, soda and potash found in beds or veins in the earth and used as fuel.”
We more commonly refer to it as coal.
