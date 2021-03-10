FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va., 540-667-1023
Monday, March 8, 2021
LAMBS: 76
Hi Choice & Prime: 100-110 lbs.: $235-270; Choice & Good: 70-85 lbs.: $270-290; Good: 55-75lbs.: $162-165; Slaughter Ewes: up to 100 lbs.: $190-200; Over 100 lbs.: $130-150.
KID GOATS: 66
20-40 lbs.: $300-380; 40-60 lbs.: $370-415; 60-80 lbs. - $350-400.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 138 - Utility & Comm: $48-60; Canner & Cutter: $41-61; Cutter & BNG: $35-50.
Bulls: 25 - 1-2 - $58-83.
Stock Cows: 41 - Bred: $700-1,175 per head; Pairs: $875-1,450.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,156
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-180; 400-500 lbs. - $155-173; 500-600 lbs. - $156-161.50; 600-700 lbs. - $115-158.50; 700-800 lbs. - $131-134; 800-900 lbs. - $117-120; 900-1100 lbs. - $117.50; Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $166; 400-500 lbs. - $137-163; 500-600 lbs. - $115-158; 600-700 lbs. - $116-144.50; 700-800 lbs. - $122-125; 800-900 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $116-137; 500-600 lbs. - $117; 700-800 lbs. - $123.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-184; 400-500 lbs. - $122-154; 500-600 lbs. - $122-136; 600-700 lbs. - $125-132; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $145-175; 400-500 lbs. - $131-155; 500-600 lbs. - $128-134.50; 600-700 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $109; 800-900 lbs. - $95. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $118.50; 600-700 lbs. - $89.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-145.50; 400-500 lbs. - $121-141; 500-600 lbs. - $125.50-129.50; 600-700 lbs. - $110-119; 700-800 lbs. - $106-108; 800-900 lbs. - $108; 900-1100 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-145.50; 400-500 lbs. - $130-134.50; 500-600 lbs. - $129.50-131.25; 600-700 lbs. - $104-118; 700-800 lbs. - $91; 800-900 lbs. - $82. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119.50; 400-500 lbs. - $125-127; 500-600 lbs. - $126; 600-700 lbs. - $107.
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md., 301-746-8178
Monday, March 8, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $121; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $121; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.50; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $85; Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: $55-65; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Medium to Good: Up to $72.50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $105.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $45.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $154.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $142.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $96.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $90.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $74.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-60; Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $90.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $57.50.
Sows: Up to $61.
Male Hogs: Up to $10.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $320; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $290; 30-60 lbs.: $280.
Sheep: Up to $150.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-450; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $195.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.50; 2nd Cut: Up to $5; Straw: Up to $5.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 88 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $60-65; Avg. Dressing - $54-60; L Dressing - $50-53.
Boners: H Dressing - $60-63; Avg. Dressing - $53-59.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $49-54; L Dressing - $40-48.
BULLS: 8 Head
Yield #1: 1300-2200 lbs. - $80-86; H Dressing - 1700 lbs. - At $96; L Dressing - 1300-2200 lbs. - $70-77.
FED: 15 Head
Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1400-1750 lbs. - $110-115; Select Low Ch. - 1400-1750 lbs. - $102-108.
Heifers: H Choice Prime - 1330 lbs. - $113-117.50; Ch. 2-3 - 1175-1400 lbs. - $110-111.50.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 49 Head
#1 - 95-115 lbs. - $85-112; 80-94 lbs. - $60-75. #2 - 95-115 lbs. - $65-85; 80-94 lbs. - $40-60.
Holstein Heifer #1: 84 lbs. - $50-60.
Beef RWF Heifer: 96 lbs. - At $170.
BUTCHER HOGS: 143 Head
52-56% Lean - 240-350 lbs. - $67-77; 350-400 lbs. - $65-79; 1 at 554 lbs. - $70-78. 48-52% Lean - 240-350 lbs. - $57-61; 350-400 lbs. - $50-56.
SOWS: 12
Good - 350-600 lbs. - $60-68.
Lean - 350-600 lbs. - $51-59
PIGS & SHOATS: 32 Head
By the Pound: 170-200 lbs. - $53-70; 200-230 lbs. - $61-67.
STOCK BOARS: 4 Head
200-275 lbs. - $28-36; 1 At 334 lbs. - At $34.
STOCK CATTLE: 84 Head
Feeder Steers: M & L 1 + 2: 500-700 lbs. - $112-121; 800-1000 lbs. - $102-115.
Feeder Heifers: 300-500 lbs. - $110-120. M & L 1 + 2: 500-700 lbs. - $100-110; 700-900 lbs.- $95-107.
Feeder Bulls: 584 lbs. - At $116. M & L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $120-133; 600-700 lbs. - $102-137; 700-800 lbs - $80-90.
Simi Angus Bull: 1100 lbs. - At $90.
STOCK COWS: 25 Head
Small Cow & Cf. Pair: $925.
Angus Bred Cows: 5-7 Months - $1050-1125.
X Bred Cows: 5-8 Months - $675-850. 3-4 Months - $600-800.
GOATS: 9 Head - By the head.
Billies: 100-200 lbs. - To $355; 60-80 lbs. - $175-275.
Nannies: 90-100 lbs. - $245-310.
Kids: 30-50 lbs. - $160-175.
LAMBS: 21 Head
Good L Choice: 45-85 lbs. - $280-295; 1 at 98 lbs. - At $255; 1 at 166 lbs. - At $200.
SHEEP: 5 Head
Ewes: 125-230 lbs. - $92-150.
Rams: 196 lbs. - At $120.
Special Sales for March 2021: Feeder Cattle Sales - Second, fourth and fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third and fifth Wed. of month.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
