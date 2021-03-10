FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va., 540-667-1023

Monday, March 8, 2021

LAMBS: 76

    Hi Choice & Prime: 100-110 lbs.: $235-270; Choice & Good: 70-85 lbs.: $270-290; Good: 55-75lbs.: $162-165; Slaughter Ewes: up to 100 lbs.: $190-200; Over 100 lbs.: $130-150.

KID GOATS: 66

    20-40 lbs.: $300-380; 40-60 lbs.: $370-415; 60-80 lbs. - $350-400.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 138 - Utility & Comm: $48-60; Canner & Cutter: $41-61; Cutter & BNG: $35-50.

Bulls: 25 - 1-2 - $58-83.

Stock Cows: 41 - Bred: $700-1,175 per head; Pairs: $875-1,450.

FEEDER CATTLE: 1,156

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-180; 400-500 lbs. - $155-173; 500-600 lbs. - $156-161.50; 600-700 lbs. - $115-158.50; 700-800 lbs. - $131-134; 800-900 lbs. - $117-120; 900-1100 lbs. - $117.50; Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $166; 400-500 lbs. - $137-163; 500-600 lbs. - $115-158; 600-700 lbs. - $116-144.50; 700-800 lbs. - $122-125; 800-900 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $116-137; 500-600 lbs. - $117; 700-800 lbs. - $123.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-184; 400-500 lbs. - $122-154; 500-600 lbs. - $122-136; 600-700 lbs. - $125-132; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $145-175; 400-500 lbs. - $131-155; 500-600 lbs. - $128-134.50; 600-700 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $109; 800-900 lbs. - $95. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $118.50; 600-700 lbs. - $89.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-145.50; 400-500 lbs. - $121-141; 500-600 lbs. - $125.50-129.50; 600-700 lbs. - $110-119; 700-800 lbs. - $106-108; 800-900 lbs. - $108; 900-1100 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-145.50; 400-500 lbs. - $130-134.50; 500-600 lbs. - $129.50-131.25; 600-700 lbs. - $104-118; 700-800 lbs. - $91; 800-900 lbs. - $82. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119.50; 400-500 lbs. - $125-127; 500-600 lbs. - $126; 600-700 lbs. - $107.

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md., 301-746-8178

Monday, March 8, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $121; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $121; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.50; Medium to Good: Up to $94.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $85; Light: Up to $65.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84; Light: Up to $75.

Cows: Utility: $55-65; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Medium to Good: Up to $72.50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $105.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $45.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.

Grantsville Stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $154.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $142.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $96.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $90.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $94.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $74.

Cows: Utility: Up to $50-60; Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $90.

Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.

Bob Calves: Up to $20.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $65.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $57.50.

Sows: Up to $61.

Male Hogs: Up to $10.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $320; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $290; 30-60 lbs.: $280.

Sheep: Up to $150.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-450; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $195.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.50; 2nd Cut: Up to $5; Straw: Up to $5.

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 88 Head

Breakers: H Dressing - $60-65; Avg. Dressing - $54-60; L Dressing - $50-53.

Boners: H Dressing - $60-63; Avg. Dressing - $53-59.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $49-54; L Dressing - $40-48.

BULLS: 8 Head

Yield #1: 1300-2200 lbs. - $80-86; H Dressing - 1700 lbs. - At $96; L Dressing - 1300-2200 lbs. - $70-77.

FED: 15 Head

Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1400-1750 lbs. - $110-115; Select Low Ch. - 1400-1750 lbs. - $102-108.

Heifers: H Choice Prime - 1330 lbs. - $113-117.50; Ch. 2-3 - 1175-1400 lbs. - $110-111.50.

HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 49 Head

#1 - 95-115 lbs. - $85-112; 80-94 lbs. - $60-75. #2 - 95-115 lbs. - $65-85; 80-94 lbs. - $40-60.

Holstein Heifer #1: 84 lbs. - $50-60.

Beef RWF Heifer: 96 lbs. - At $170.

BUTCHER HOGS: 143 Head

52-56% Lean - 240-350 lbs. - $67-77; 350-400 lbs. - $65-79; 1 at 554 lbs. - $70-78. 48-52% Lean - 240-350 lbs. - $57-61; 350-400 lbs. - $50-56.

SOWS: 12

Good - 350-600 lbs. - $60-68.

Lean - 350-600 lbs. - $51-59

PIGS & SHOATS: 32 Head

By the Pound: 170-200 lbs. - $53-70; 200-230 lbs. - $61-67.

STOCK BOARS: 4 Head

200-275 lbs. - $28-36; 1 At 334 lbs. - At $34.

STOCK CATTLE: 84 Head

Feeder Steers: M & L 1 + 2: 500-700 lbs. - $112-121; 800-1000 lbs. - $102-115.

Feeder Heifers: 300-500 lbs. - $110-120. M & L 1 + 2: 500-700 lbs. - $100-110; 700-900 lbs.- $95-107.

Feeder Bulls: 584 lbs. - At $116. M & L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $120-133; 600-700 lbs. - $102-137; 700-800 lbs - $80-90.

Simi Angus Bull: 1100 lbs. - At $90.

STOCK COWS: 25 Head

Small Cow & Cf. Pair: $925.

Angus Bred Cows: 5-7 Months - $1050-1125.

X Bred Cows: 5-8 Months - $675-850. 3-4 Months - $600-800.

GOATS: 9 Head - By the head.

Billies: 100-200 lbs. - To $355; 60-80 lbs. - $175-275.

Nannies: 90-100 lbs. - $245-310.

Kids: 30-50 lbs. - $160-175.

LAMBS: 21 Head

Good L Choice: 45-85 lbs. - $280-295; 1 at 98 lbs. - At $255; 1 at 166 lbs. - At $200.

SHEEP: 5 Head

Ewes: 125-230 lbs. - $92-150.

Rams: 196 lbs. - At $120.

Special Sales for March 2021: Feeder Cattle Sales - Second, fourth and fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third and fifth Wed. of month.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.