The Potomac Valley Conservation District is accepting applications for cost share assistance on the purchase of water hauling tanks and associated fittings.
Tanks must be used to haul water for livestock. The cost share rate for this program is 50%, with a maximum reimbursement of $400, based on submitted receipts.
The signup period ends on Sept. 17.
For additional information contact the Potomac Valley Conservation District office at 304-822-5174 or the conservation field office in Moorefield at 304-538-758, or email pvcd@wvca.us.
