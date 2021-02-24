Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md., 301-746-8178
Monday, February 22, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $116; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $115; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $92; Light: Up to $65.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: $55-65.50; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Medium to Good: Up to $72.50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $107.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $77.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $177.50.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $110.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $96.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $74.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-65; Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $75.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $42.50.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $68; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $350; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $310; 30-60 lbs.: $360.
Sheep: Up to $132.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-360; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $132.50.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $7.25; 2nd Cut: Up to $7.50; Straw: Up to $6.50.
Four States Livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $68-72; Avg. Dressing - $62-66; L Dressing - $59-62.
Boners: Avg. Dressng $55-60.
Lean: H Dressing - $61-66; Avg. Dressing - $50-62.
Thin & Light: $50-Down.
BULLS: 5 Head
Yield #1: 2348 lbs. - At $78; L Dressing - 1200-1500 lbs. - $68-70.
FED: 14 Head
Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1250-1400 lbs. - $104-106; Hols. Ch. 1-3 - 1350-1600 lbs. - $87-89; Hols. Select - 1250-1500 lbs. - $69-75.
Heifers: Choice 3 - 1300 lbs. - At $115; Ch. High - 1300-1800 lbs. - $84-85.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 73 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 95-110 lbs. - $85-100; 110-125 lbs. - $77-87; 85-94 lbs. - $70-80. #2 - 85-110 lbs. - $60-80.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 80-110 lbs. - $20-40.
Beef X Heifers: 80-110 lbs. - $85-100.
Beef X Bulls: 80-110 lbs. - $135-175; 1 at 134 lbs. - At $145.
BUTCHER HOGS: 76 Head
235-280 lbs. - $67-77; 280-350 lbs. - $65-79; 350-400 lbs. - $70-78.
SOWS: 13 Head
350-450 lbs. - $45-55; 500-550 lbs. - $54-57. Thin - $15-30.
BOARS: 2 Head
400 lbs. - $4-7.
PIGS & SHOATS: 50 Head
By the head: 30-50 lbs. - $30-51; 40-55 lbs. - $35-50; 60-80 lbs. - At $65.
By the pound: 200-230 lbs. - $50-65.
Stock Boars: 250 lbs. - To $26.
FEEDERS: 38 Head
Steers: Few: 400-600 lbs. - To $127; 700-900 lbs. - $95-108.
Heifers: 400-600 lbs. - $107-112; 700-900 lbs. - $78-92; 900-1100 lbs. - $83-84.
Bulls: 584 lbs. - At $116.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 20 Head
Crossbreds in Milk: $600-825.
Heifers: 400-600 lbs. - $300-500; 250-300 lbs. - $240-300.
STOCK COWS: 9 Head
Bred Cows: 4-5 months - $750-950.
GOATS: 16 Head - By the head.
Nannies: 100 lbs. - $195-255.
Kids: Selection #1 - 30-40 lbs. - $125-140; 60-80 lbs. - $200-240; 80-90 lbs. - $220-315.
LAMBS: 15 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice: 60-90 lbs. - $310-345; 122 lbs. - At $225; 140 lbs. - At $195.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.