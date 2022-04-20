CHARLESTON — Corn planting in West Virginia is expected to total 49,000 acres, down 4%, or 2,000 acres, from 2021 and 2020.
All hay acreage harvested is expected to total 500,000 acres, down 3% or 18,000 acres from 2021, and down 7% or 40,000 acres from 2020.
The estimates were based on results from the March 1 agricultural survey. Forecasted estimates may change as the survey year continues and/or planting intentions by farmers are altered.
Crop planting across the U.S. compared to 2021:
Corn – 89.5 million acres, down 4%.
Oat – 2.55 million acres, down less than 1%.
Winter wheat – 34.2 million acres, up 2%.
All tobacco – 226,300 acres, up 3%.
Burley tobacco – 41,500 acres, up 1%.
Soybean – 91.0 million acres, up 4%.
Sorghum – 6.21 million acres, down 15%.
Barley – 2.94 million acres, up 11%.
All hay – 50.3 million acres, down 1%.
