FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, October 26, 2020
LAMBS: 5
Hi Choice & Prime: 130 lbs. - $162.50;Choice & Good: 80 lbs.: $230; Slaughter Ewes: $82.50.
KID GOATS: 27
40-60 lbs.: $320;60-80 lbs.: $320.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 142 - Utility & Comm: $45-58; Canner & Cutter: $38-52; Cutter & BNG: $20-38.
Bulls: 16 - 1-2 - $65-87.
Stock Cows: 55 - Bred: $610-790 per head.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,043
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-142.50; 400-500 lbs. - $119-153.50; 500-600 lbs. - $116-139; 600-700 lbs. - $107-126; 700-800 lbs. - $121-130.50; 800-900 lbs. - $116-129.50; 900-1,100 lbs. - $106-107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-135; 400-500 lbs. - $110-148; 500-600 lbs. - $118-128; 600-700 lbs. - $114-123; 700-800 lbs. - $100; 800-900 lbs. - $109. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. -$139; 400-500 lbs. - $107.50; 500-600 lbs. - $109-119.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $107-122; 400-500 lbs. - $104-113.50; 500-600 lbs. - $101-115; 600-700 lbs. - $113-114; 700-800 lbs. - $100; 800-900 lbs. - $92-107.50; 900-1,100 lbs. - $93. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $113-117.50; 400-500 lbs. - $99-112; 500-600 lbs. - $89-99; 600-700 lbs. - $82-103; 700-800 lbs. - $83-97; 800-900 lbs. - $85. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $90; 500-600 lbs. - $91.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $110-155; 400-500 lbs. - $105-150; 500-600 lbs. - $105-138; 600-700 lbs. - $113.50; 700-800 lbs. - $103; 800-900 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $132-154; 400-500 lbs. - $101-138; 500-600 lbs. - $101-121; 600-700 lbs. - $108; 700-800 lbs. - $98-111; 800-900 lbs. - $97; 900-1,100 lbs. - $85.50. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $127.50; 400-500 lbs. - $107; 700-800 lbs. - $91.
Total: 1,289
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 73 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $51-55. Avg. Dressing - $45-50.
Boners: H Dressing - $53-56. Avg. Dressing - $48-52. L Dressing - $43-48.
Lean: H Dressing - $46-51. Avg. Dressing - $40-45.
BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1: 1200-1800 lbs. - $72-79. H Dressing: 1200-1800 lbs. - $88-91.
FED CATTLE: 15 Head
Ch 2-3: 1300-1500 lbs. - $106-111. Hol Choice: 1300-1500 lbs. - $80-84. Choice Heifers 2-3: 1374 lbs. - At $103.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES BULLS: 103 HEAD
Holstein Bull Calves: 80-110 lbs. - $30-55; 112-120 lbs. - $72-85.
Beef X Bulls: To $165.
Heifers: To $160.
BUTCHER HOGS: 65 Head
52-56% Lean: 240-330 lbs. - $53-60; 300-350 lbs. - $45-58; 350-400 lbs. - $35-47; 400-500 lbs. - $36-44.
SOWS: 6 Head
500-600 lbs. - $35-40; 350-500 lbs. - $27-35.
PIGS & SHOATS: 95 Head -
By the head: 50-70 lbs. - $24-35; 70-90 lbs. - $35-47.
By the Pound: 100-150 lbs. - $40-53; 150-200 lbs. - $35-40.
STOCK CATTLE: 97 Head
M & L 1 & 2: 500-600 lbs. - $125-127; 700-800 lbs. - $96-106.
Feeder Heifers: M & L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $95-113; 600-800 lbs. - $77-86.
Feeder Bulls: M & L 1 & 2: 400-600 lbs. - $87-99.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 31 Head
Large Springers: $850-875.
Cows in Milk: $810-825.
Large Open Heifer: $600-735.
Small to Medium Heifer: $200-485.
LAMBS: 52 Head
Choice: 60-80 lbs. - $160-175; 80-110 lbs. - $150-200.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 29 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Under 150 lbs. - $95-120; 150-250 lbs.- $70-85.
Rams: 202 lbs. - At $105.
GOATS: 53 Head - Sold by the head
Kids: Selection 1: 50-80 lbs - $150-175; 40-70 lbs. - $100-150.
Nannies: 100-130 lbs. - $150-190.
Billies: Selection 1: 188 lbs. - At $175.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 7 p.m.
