FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va., 540-667-1023
Monday, September 13, 2021
LAMBS: 47 – High Choice & Prime: 190-280. KID GOATS: 36 – 40-60 lbs.: $320-345; 60-80 lbs.: $335.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Steers: 50 - Choice: $123-137; Select: $119-121. Heifers: 24 - Choice: $120-134; Select: $118. Cows: 62 - Utility & Comm: $56-69; Canner & Cutter: $52-55; Cutter & BNG: $34-44. Bulls: 16 - 1-2 - $74-94.
FEEDER CATTLE: 858 - Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $189-190; 400-500 lbs. - $159-172; 500-600 lbs. - $130-161; 600-700 lbs. - $135-159; 700-800 lbs. - $145; 800-900 lbs.: $127; 900-1100 lbs. -$133-135. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-168; 400-500 lbs. - $145-152; 500-600 lbs. - $133; 600-700 lbs. - $139; 700-800 lbs. - $126; 800-900 lbs. - $124. Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140; 400-500 lbs. - $151-152; 500-600 lbs. - $130-136; 600-700 lbs. - $129; 700-800 lbs. - $115-120; 800-900 lbs. - $105-113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-151; 400-500 lbs. - $126-151; 500-600 lbs. - $119.50-126; 600-700 lbs. - $121; 700-800 lbs. - $115.Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $187-191; 400-500 lbs. - $146-160; 500-600 lbs. - $146; 600-700 lbs. - $127; 700-800 lbs. - $120-125. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130-181; 400-500 lbs. - $137-155; 500-600 lbs. - $141; 600-700 lbs. - $120-127; 700-800 lbs. - $106; 800-900 lbs. - $94.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, September 13, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $156; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $120. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103. Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $135; Medium to Good: Up to $124. Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $132; Medium to Good: Up to $120. Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111; Light: Up to $80. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100; Light: Up to $90. Cows: Utility: $65-77.50; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down. Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $75; Bob Calves: $15 And Down. Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $117. Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $20. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $230.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Rd., Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $152.50. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140. Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108. Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75; Light - Up to $65. Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $100. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90; Light: Up to $90. Cows: Utility: $60-75; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down. Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $80. Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $70. Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $85; Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $80. Feeder Pigs: Up to $66. Sows: Up to $65.50. Male Hogs: Up to $20.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $260; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $250; 30-60 lbs.: $315. Sheep: Up to $130.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-420; Medium: $100-250; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 70 Head - Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $65-75; High - $75-90. Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $59-69; High - $70-76. Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $47-59. SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head - Yield Grade 1: 1326-2258 lbs. - $69-84; High Dress - 1916-2112 lbs. - $95-99. FED CATTLE: 32 Head - Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1432-1458 lbs. - $139-142; Choice 2-3 - 1332-1398 lbs. - $134-135. Slaughter Holstein Steers: Select 2-3 - 1172-1206 lbs. - $74-80. Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1266-1452 lbs. - $139-142. Choice 2-3 - 1300 lbs. - $132.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 94 Head - Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $105-115; 86-94 lbs. - $50-72.50. Number 2: 92-110 lbs. - $62.50-107.50. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-17.50. Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $150-215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.