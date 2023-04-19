CHARLESTON — Cornarea planted in West Virginia is expected to total 50,000 acres, up 9 percent, or 4,000 acres from 2022, but down 2 percent, or 1,000 acres from 2021.
All hayarea harvested is expected to total 610,000 acres, up 8 percent or 45,000 acres from 2022, and up 18 percent or 92,000 acres from 2021.
Note: These estimates were based on results from the March 1, 2023, Agricultural Survey. Forecasted estimates may change as the survey year continues and/or planting intentions by farmers are altered.
United States intentions with 2022 comparisons
Corn plantings – 92.0 million acres, up 4%.
Oat plantings – 2.67 million acres, up 3%.
Winter wheat planted – 37.5 million acres, up 13%.
All tobacco for harvest – 197,070 acres, down 2%.
Burley tobacco for harvest – 35,370 acres, up 9%.
Soybean plantings – 87.5 million acres, up less than 1%.
Sorghum plantings – 5.98 million acres, down 6%.
Barley plantings – 2.92 million acres, down 1%.
All hay for harvest – 50.6 million acres, up 2%.
