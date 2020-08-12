“Do we send you a check or do you just — well — kinda write for us?” I can’t recall which publisher asked this question, but it was my first clue that writing may be a paying gig.
It may have been as early as 1977 when we lived on the prairie near Corydon, Iowa. In addition to my farming interests (fixing holes in the fence for our landlord) and a job as a machinist at the Shivvers grain dryer plant, I was a regular contributor to Mother Earth News magazine — pro bono — “just a young hippie saving the world.” Why I put these words in quote marks has more to do with local history here than that of Iowa.
While still living in Corydon, we were looking over an issue of Mother Earth News, featuring one of my ideas. The then not-so-Old Hippie directed my attention to another article. This technical feature was a how-to about converting a car equipped with a big V-8 to a 4-cylinder in order to save fuel. I had driven enough V-8 equipped cars with 1 or more cylinders not firing due to temporary defects, so I didn’t get all that excited.
Was she suggesting that we inop a few of the 6 cylinders in our 1950 GMC? Of course not — what she found of interest was a line that read, “We then drove the car around the streets near his shop in Winchester, Va.”
“Isn’t that near where you used to camp in West Virginia?” Indeed it was. However, I had never heard of the author Pat Goodman. I certainly had no idea that, in the ensuing years, Pat and I would be sharing thoughts and ideas in person as well as in the pages of Mother Earth News.
By 1989-90, I had been steadily establishing myself in my Virginia/West Virginia onsite repair business, doing automotive as well as farm and excavating equipment work. The Valley Trader helped me to expand outside my immediate locale, and I was beginning to discover the resources around Winchester.
Customer Jennifer Landry (Austin Brook Farm, Stephenson, Va.) hired me to help her keep up with the destructive automotive habits of her teenage son, Austin, more recently of barn restoration fame. (Hey, Austin. Your Farmall is in the current Antique Power available at Books-a-Million. Will you be bringing the tractor over soon?)
During some phase of these repairs, she recommended Goodman for some machine shop work, possibly resurfacing the cylinder head with the melted sparkplug wires. Referring to Goodman, Jennifer informed me, “He’s a genius and a millionaire, but he doesn’t come across that way. He’s quite eccentric — I think you 2 will get along fine.” There was something that I couldn’t quite read in her smile.
I asked around and eventually understood that I would be approaching someone of local guru status. Thus I was all the more pleased that Goodman not only remembered my articles in Mother Earth News but was excited to meet the author. “Did you get paid?” he asked. Apparently he had. “No.” I replied. “Ah, just a young hippie saving the world.” he declared.
Unlike me, Goodman had a Midas Touch; Pat got paid for everything. Pat Goodman passed away Sunday, July 26, at his home in Winchester.
The obituary in the Winchester Star listing his many accomplishments was quite extensive. The greatest of these, though, were the many lasting friendships that he made along the way. It goes on to detail a lot of life experiences to fit into 72 years — or a hundred for that matter.
However, I did find at least one error and an omission. It mentions him appearing on G. Gordon Liddy’s radio program regularly. Instead, my memory as a regular AM listener is of him appearing on a program entitled, “Talk About the Quality of Life.” This program was on the same local AM station as Liddy’s at about the same time of day.
I’m not trying to detract from the importance of Pat’s radio appearances — far from it. “Talk About the Quality of Life,” which featured an offbeat approach to maintaining and improving the beauty and ecology of the Shenandoah Valley, far surpassed Liddy’s program creatively, intellectually and in simple constructive practicality. As for omissions, there’s no mention of Pat’s having operated a nudist park.
Pat maintained an innate fascination with everything mechanical. The Detroit Diesel next to an old gasoline “hit-and-miss” washing machine engine on his shop floor was one example. These vastly diverse engines sat there — day in/day out — for years — just part of the decor, perhaps awaiting use in some invention or other.
Pat and I shared an interest in applying old, forgotten technology to modern situations. He occasionally asked me to procure for him unusual and antiquated mechanisms that he had no current visible use for. However, his fascination wasn’t limited to machines.
One day a few of us were chatting in Pat’s shop. Without introduction or warning, Pat produced several large, glossy black and white photos of a scantily clad young woman. The photos were from one of those through-the-mail fantasy scams. I’m not so sure that “scam” is the proper term since the victim’s imagination is the real perpetrator. The pictures and accompanying letters would become increasingly risqué over time as the “victim” placed orders and sent more money.
Of course, Pat wasn’t taken in by the fantasy but instead was interested in the enterprise itself and its proprietor. “She’s been doing this since 1959,” Pat informed us and went on to describe the wealth that this woman thus accrued. Doing the math, I imagined a 65-year-old woman supervising the busy mailroom behind her Tuscan villa. Workers package photos of her taken in her youth, along with provocative letters in numerous languages, abusing the hearts and fleecing the pockets of lonely young men worldwide.
More recently, in our conversations during chance encounters, Pat and I would usually wind up building a deep well windmill pump, a couple of flying machines and a Liberty Ship or 2. (After solving all the world’s problems, of course.) Pat made a good case for stepping “out of the box.” Eccentric and independent thinkers and doers like Pat Goodman are indeed rare and precious today.
Originally published Aug. 12, 2015.
