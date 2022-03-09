FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, March 7, 2022
LAMBS: 33
Hi Choice & Prime: 75 lbs. - $365; Choice: 54 lbs. - $390; Slaughter Ewes: $105-170; Rams: $125-230.
KID GOATS: 64
20-40 lbs. - $430; 40-60 lbs. - $410; 60-80 lbs. - $415-435; 80-100 lbs. - $335.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 30 - Choice: $134-157.
Heifers: - Choice: $135-144.50.
Cows: 119 - Utility & Comm: $62-80; Canner & Cutter: $55-78; Cutter & BNG: $42-59.
Bulls: 21 - 1-2 - $88-100.
Stock Cows: Bred - $750-1,085; Pairs: $910-1,175.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,002
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $168; 400-500 lbs. - $151-169; 500-600 lbs. - $135-181; 600-700 lbs. - $140-163.50; 700-800 lbs. - $143-155.50; 800-900 lbs. - $138-143; 900-1100 lbs. - $134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $160-169; 400-500 lbs. - $145-163; 500-600 lbs. - $120-154; 600-700 lbs. - $134-139; 700-800 lbs. - $107-141. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $126-156; 500-600 lbs. - $110. Board Cattle: 180 hd, SHS 800-825 lbs. Sold Choice of 3 loads $153.50-155.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $123-150; 400-500 lbs. - $126-141; 500-600 lbs. - $131-150; 600-700 lbs. - $110-141.50; 700-800 lbs. - $118-141; 800-900 lbs. - $124. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $151; 400-500 lbs. - $128-140; 500-600 lbs. - $108-133; 600-700 lbs. - $134.50; 700-800 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119-131; 400-500 lbs. - $129-131; 500-600 lbs. - $120.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $152-164; 400-500 lbs. - $140-164; 500-600 lbs. - $158-163; 600-700 lbs. - $122-148; 700-800 lbs. - $115-120; 800-900 lbs. - $100-109. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $135-158; 400-500 lbs. - $130-156; 500-600 lbs. - $130-141; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $120; 800-900 lbs. - $97. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $155; 400-500 lbs. - $112-139; 500-600 lbs. - $130; 700-800 lbs. - $98.
Total: 1,318
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, March 7, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $165; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $137.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $151.50; Medium to Good: Up to $140.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $150.75; Medium to Good: Up to $138.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $90.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $70-93; Comm. To Good: $58-69; Culls: $56 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $160; Medium to Good: Up to $110; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $157.50.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $52.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $212.
Livestock prices are given per hundred weight.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $170.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $162.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $85.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $93; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: Up to $65-80; Canners: Up to $45-55; Culls: $44 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $137.50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $85.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $94.
Feeder Pigs: By Head – Up to $65.
Sows: Up to $74.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $370; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $340; 30-60 lbs.: $450.
Sheep: Up to $205.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-400; Medium: $100-250; Small: $100-150; Kids: Up to $110.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4; 2nd Cut: Up to $5; Straw: Up to $4.25.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 79 Head
Premium Whites: $85-89. Breakers: H Dressing - $85-95; Avg. Dressing - $77-84. Boners: H Dressing - $99; Avg. Dressing - $76-84. Lean: H Dressing - $70-75; Avg. Dressing - $65-70.
BULLS: 4 Head
YG #1: 1700-2100 lbs. - $96-109. H Dressing: 1386 lbs. - $111.
FED: 12 Head
Ch Hol Steers & Hfrs: 1300-1450 lbs. - $119-129.
Few L Ch Beef: 1200-1350 lbs. - $124-133.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 59 Head
#1 - 95-115 lbs. - $170-200; 90-94 lbs. - $150-175. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $140-170; 90-94 lbs. - $150-175; 75-88 lbs. - $80-100.
Hols Heifers: 98 lbs. - $50.
Beef Bulls & Heifers: 80-110 lbs. - $200-260.
BUTCHER HOGS: 37 Head
260-300 lbs. - $75-87; 300-325 lbs. - $75-83; 350 lbs. - $80.
SOWS: 12 Head
400-500 lbs. - $61-70; 700-825 lbs. - $66-67.
BOARS: 3 Head
500-800 lbs. - $11-13.50.
PIGS & SHOATS: 38 Head
By the head: 39 lbs. - $52.50; 80-100 lbs. - $90-107.
By the pound: 100-125 lbs. - $75-102.
FEEDERS: 123 Head
Steers: 280-400 lbs. - $150-170; 400-500 lbs. - $140-172; 500-650 lbs. - $140-152.
Heifers: 250-400 lbs. - $115-140; 400-600 lbs. - $125-140; 600-700 lbs. - $120-137; 700-850 lbs. – $116-132; 1014 lbs. - $130.
Bulls: 275-400 lbs. - $147-167; 400-500 lbs. - $142-155; 500-700 lbs. - $135-152; 700-900 lbs. - $105-126.
STOCK COWS: 25 Head - By the head
Cow/Calf Pairs: $875-1625.
Large Springers: $1300-1550.
Short Bred: $825-925.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: by the head
Jersey X Springer: $710-735.
LAMBS: 13 Head
High Choice Prime: 55-65 lbs. - $420-470.
Medium Good: 55-65 lbs. - $310.
Good Choice: 70-100 lbs. - $310-370; 105-120 lbs. - $260-290.
SHEEP: 12 Head
Ewes: 125-225 lbs. - $100-155.
Rams: 250-275 lbs. - $100-145.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
