CHARLESTON — Applications for next year’s Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program are now open.
Total grant funding available is $24,000.
Applications are due April 1Recipients have a year to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects.
“As we continue to see the age of the farmer rise, we need to identify the next generation of those who will grow our food,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “Active or retired veterans and emergency response personnel are the perfect group to target as they often seek hands-on careers.”
The purpose of the program is to provide funding to organizations around the state who work directly with or provide support to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service, other 1st responders, veterans, active-duty military and their spouses and family within an agricultural capacity.
The grant program provides an opportunity for organizations to develop and enhance programs and activities targeted at veterans and 1st responders entering or currently working in agriculture to benefit their health and welfare, as well as the state’s agricultural economy.
The program also seeks to further promote the development of agricultural industries, products, and marketing opportunities across the state.
Applications can be found on the West Virginia Department of Agriculture website, agriculture.wv.gov.
