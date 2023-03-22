The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers gain access to new and better markets by adding more value to their products.

USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grant program. The grants assist farmers in developing new goods, developing marketing options, and raising their incomes through value-added operations.

