The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers gain access to new and better markets by adding more value to their products.
USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grant program. The grants assist farmers in developing new goods, developing marketing options, and raising their incomes through value-added operations.
In order to assist rural communities and people in addressing climate change and environmental justice, advancing racial justice, place-based equity, and opportunity, and creating more and better market opportunities, the USDA is awarding priority points to projects that advance key priorities.
Independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based commercial ventures are examples of eligible candidates.
Veteran or socially disadvantaged beginning farmers or ranchers, small- to medium-sized family farms or ranches, and farmer or rancher cooperatives will receive funding priority. Projects that propose a mid-tier value chain and create a supply network to carry agricultural products from production through consumption in a local or regional market will also be given priority.
The funding may be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Planning activities may include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans. Working capital expenses may include costs associated with processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries.
The maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.
USDA Rural Ddevelopment West Virginia will host an informational webinar for applicants and stakeholders from 3 to 5 p.m. April 4. To register, visit: tinyursl.com/VAPG23.
Electronic applications will be accepted via Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11. Paper applications must be sent to the West Virginia State Office.
Paper applications must be postmarked and mailed or sent overnight by May 16, 2023. Applications also may be delivered in person or emailed to an RD field office by close of business May 16.
Additional information is available on page 16396 of the March 17 Federal Register or by contacting USDA RD Business Program Specialist Abbey Hart by email at abbey.hart@usda.gov or by phone at 304-284-4874.
