STAUNTON, Va. — Farm Credit of the Virginias has rolled out 2 programs for its customer-owners.
The Member Assistance Program and Work-Life Services are a company-sponsored benefit that offers mental health resources, counseling, legal services and financial advice. It is confidential and free to customers and their household family members.
The MAP provides support to members facing personal and work-related hardships. The program delivers resources for individuals and families in need of counseling on topics including marriage, parenting, stress, depression, alcohol and drug use/abuse, grief and loss, and prevention.
Additional free services available include legal advice and consultation, financial counseling for bankruptcy, budgeting, buying a home and retirement planning, as well as an online database for childcare, elder care, adoption resources, and volunteer opportunities.
These benefits are accessible via an online platform and over the phone. All educational and financial resources are available in both English and Spanish.
“We are very excited to offer this benefit to our customer-owners,” Brad Cornelius, Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Chief Executive Officer, noted. “It’s a tough time to be involved in agriculture and Farm Credit understands that firsthand. “
The MAP and Work-Life Services are just one of many benefits to doing business with FCV.
