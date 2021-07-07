Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 5, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $127; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $124.50; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $124; Medium to Good: Up to $110.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111; Light: Up to $76.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $102; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-78.50; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $135.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $45.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $185.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 40 Head
Premium Whites: $79-86.
Breakers: H Dressing - $75-78; Avg. Dressing - $69-74.
Boners: H Dressing - $75-76; Avg. Dressing - $67-72; L Dressing - $62-66.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $59-65.
Thin & Light: $55-Down.
BULLS: 4 Head
H Dressing: 1556 lbs. - At $103; YG #1: 1800 lbs. - At $96.
FED HEIFERS: 2 Head
Dairy Culls - 1250 lbs. - $78-81.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 4 Head
Few Jersey: 588 lbs. - At $490
Jersey 1: 412 lbs. - At $300
Jersey Dry Cow: 938 lbs. - At $570.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 75 Head
#1 - 95-115 lbs. - $95-110; 84-94 lbs. - $65-85. #2 - 95-115 lbs. - $75-95; 84-94 lbs. - $40-60.
Holstein Heifers: #1 - 90-110 lbs. - $42-45.
Beef X Bulls & Heifers: 80-90 lbs. - $70-75.
Slaughter Calves: 60-110 lbs. - $20-Down.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 48 Head
230-260 lbs. - $78-89; 260-290 lbs. - $79-89; 303 lbs. - At $82; 438 lbs. - At $61.
SOWS: 8
300-650 lbs. - $46-49; Thin - $30-36.
BOARS: 4
610 lbs. - At $6.
STOCK BOARS:
Red: 248 lbs. - At $51. All by the pound: 180-220 lbs. - $40-41.
PIGS & SHOATS: 80 Head
By the head: 12 Fancy Head - 22 lbs. - At $72.50. Few - 40-50 lbs. - To $57.50; 60-80 lbs. - $85-120; 80-100 lbs. - $90-113.
By the pound: 100-130 lbs. - $110-122; 140-170 lbs. - $85-106; 180-225 lbs. - $76-95.
STOCK CATTLE:
Feeder Steers: Holsteins - 250-350 lbs. - $95-109.
Feeder Heifers: 350-450 lbs. - $100-116; 614 lbs. - At $120; 807 lbs. - At $107; 1076 lbs. - At $94.
Feeder Bulls: 200-360 lbs. - $113-121; 2 Head - 473 lbs. - At $138; 550-650 lbs. - $94-124; 900-1000 lbs. - $96-110.
Hereferd: 1362 lbs. - At $102.
Black: 1486 lbs. - At $91.
GOATS: 21 Head - Sold by the head
Nannies #1 Pygmy: 90-170 lbs. - $190-280; 88 lbs. - At $95.
Kids: Selection 1 - 40-60 lbs. - $120-160; 90 lbs. - At $180.
LAMBS: 55 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice: All Weights - $240-265; Good Ch. - All Weights - $200-235.
SHEEP: 18 Head
Rams: 160 lbs. - $145-195; 308 lbs. - At $87.50.
Ewes: 80-120 lbs. - $105-120; 200-250 lbs. - $72-92.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
